UK automotive wins big with Tata battery factory – but what's next?

There are several winners of today’s news that Tata Sons will build a 40GWh battery plant in Somerset, south-west England. The first are, obviously, Tata and its battery company, Agratas, who have reportedly landed themselves hundreds of millions of pounds in government subsidies to support their £4 billion investment.

JLR owner to build £4bn battery factory in UK by 2026

The second are the residents of Somerset and environs, who will be among the pool of candidates for a claimed 4000 jobs at the plant itself.