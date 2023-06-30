UK’s surging hybrid and BEV production leads fourth month of growth

UK car production grew for a fourth straight month in May, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), as 79,046 cars rolled out of factories despite the continuing backdrop of challenging economic conditions.

That output represents a 26.9% rise compared with May 2022 and was pushed by a near-doubling of electrified vehicle (hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicle) production to 27,636, which now represents 35% of the total UK output.

This increase in production included a double-digit surge in the number of vehicles exported (up 22.9%