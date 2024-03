Car companies are not loving the negativity around consumer demand for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) right now.

However, it does have one major advantage – pushing down the price of the materials needed to make them.

Which, as Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pointed out recently, helps his company nicely. “Many people are talking about the slowdown on the BEV demand, which has had a huge impact on the raw material cost,” he said.