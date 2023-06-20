Stellantis and Foxconn create semiconductor supplier for car industry

Stellantis and Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn have announced the creation of SiliconAuto to supply the car industry with semiconductors from 2026.

The 50:50 joint venture will provide an “auto-industry-centric” source of the chips to car makers, said the two firms.

SiliconAuto will support the increase in semiconductor demand brought by the fast-moving world of electric vehicles and connected cars.

The joint statement by Foxconn and Stellantis referenced the latter's STLA Brain electrical and digital architecture as an example of the new technologies set to drive automotive demand for chips in the coming years.