Rolls-Royce workers get 10% wage increase and £2000

Rolls-Royce has given employees at its Goodwood factory a pay award worth up to 17.6%, following discussions with Unite the Union.

The decision means some 1200 workers will receive a 10% salary increase and £2000, which is worth between 14.8% and 17.6% depending on the grade, as represented by Unite.

According to Unite, a typical worker at the factory, which builds the Rolls-Royce Ghost, Rolls-Royce Phantom and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, will gain an average pay increase of £2972, in addition to the one-off £2000 payment.

“In the course of our normal pay negotiations process, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was pleased that Unite the Union supported and recommended a positive pay deal,” Rolls Royce said, in a statement sent to Autocar.

“We can confirm that a pay rise of 10% will be awarded to all those covered by our collective bargaining agreement from January 2023. Negotiations were cordial and constructive throughout."

Unite said this was the biggest and best pay deal since the Goodwood site opened in January 2003 and that the deal “ considerably closed the gap” between Rolls-Royce workers and those at Aston Martin.

Rolls-Royce is owned by BMW, which earned around €16.1 billion (£13.5bn) in the first six months of 2022.

“This is a top-notch pay deal for the Rolls-Royce workforce. Rolls-Royce motor cars are famous and iconic because of the workers’ craft and expertise,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“For years the workers had been underpaid and undervalued, but that’s changing. The union has won the best pay deal since the site opened.

"This is a testament to the organising efforts of the Unite reps at Goodwood. It’s also proof that our union’s laser-sighted focus on jobs, pay and conditions is winning for workers.”