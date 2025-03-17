BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Magna Steyr to build GAC and Xpeng EVs in EU tariffs dodge
UP NEXT
Radical Renault 5 Turbo 3E is 'mini-supercar' with 533bhp

Magna Steyr to build GAC and Xpeng EVs in EU tariffs dodge

Chinese firms will avoid EV import tariffs and solve Austrian contract manufacturer's overcapacity problem

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
17 March 2025

Austrian contract manufacturer Magna Steyr is to start production of the GAC Aion Y and Xpeng G6 in June.

The move comes as Chinese car makers seek to establish operations in Europe to circumvent increased EU import tariffs on EVs from China.

Magna Steyr's Graz facility, which has an annual production capacity of around 200,000, has to date built more than four million vehicles for a diverse variety of brands.

Related articles

But with current contracts (including those from BMW and Toyota for the production of the Z4 and GR Supra) winding down, Magna has been seeking new clients to maintain operations following a round of retrenchments in 2024.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

BMW M4
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
8
Used BMW M4 2014-2020 review
RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled
Lexus RZ
6
Lexus RZ
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review
Volkswagen ID 4 front
Volkswagen ID 4
8
Volkswagen ID 4
001 mercedes amg c43 front tracking 2022
Mercedes-Benz C43
7
Mercedes-Benz C43

View all car reviews