BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Aston Martin will work with Geely on new electric cars
UP NEXT
Bugatti to expand Molsheim HQ to prepare for electric hypercar

How Aston Martin will work with Geely on new electric cars

British firm will look to car makers in the US and China to supply parts, including EV drive units and battery modules
Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
29 June 2023

Aston Martin is radically shaking up its supplier network for the development of its electric car platform, including sourcing parts from shareholder Geely to cut costs and hasten its arrival.

The British company announced this week that it would take electric drive units and battery modules from Californian EV maker Lucid for its upcoming EVs, but Geely’s involvement could be just as important if Aston Martin is to successfully make the shift to electric.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin's development chief, cited two examples of parts that Geely will supply ahead of Aston Martin’s EV rollout, which starts in 2025

Related articles

“It’s a very good opportunity,” Fedeli told journalists at a briefing held at Aston’s HQ on Monday.

To access this content please subscribe
Autocar Business
£19.99 per month
£199 per year
Select
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Team
5 users
£799 per year (20% saving)
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Team subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
peugeot 3008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Peugeot 3008 136 e-DCS6 Hybrid 2023 first drive
peugeot 508 pse review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Peugeot 508 PSE 2023 first drive
Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive

View all latest drives