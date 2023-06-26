Update: Aston Martin partners Lucid for 2025 electric SUV

Aston Martin's electric era will begin with a new SUV in late 2025 powered by Lucid motor and battery technologies.

US start-up Lucid’s components will feed into Aston’s own bespoke modular battery-electric car architecture, which is set to underpin a range of models starting with the new SUV and followed by a GT by the end of the decade.

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll said that the deal with Lucid, confirmed on Monday (26 June) and previously reported by Autocar, had been more than two and a half years in the making and the US firm had emerged as the oustanding partner for Aston's EV aspirations after a competitve tender process.

The structure of $232 million (£182m) deal sees Lucid take a 3.7% shareholding in Aston Martin, which has given £79m in equity to enable that shareholding. The balance to be paid in cash installments between now and 2026 and there is a further £177m to come from Aston to pay for the components as an effective minimum spend in what's billed as a long-term supply deal.

Aston will subsequently not take forward a similarly-structured deal with other shareholder Mercedes-Benz that it had an option on. However, its existing supply deal with Mercedes-Benz for powertrains and electrical architectures was not impacted by the Lucid deal, and the EV platform would use a Mercedes electrical architecture.

Aston and Lucid also have a common investor in Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund but Stroll said the firms were talking independently of this.

"After our due diligence, Lucid exhibited the best existing technology with the highest level of horsepower and the smallest battery height," he said. As Aston only wants to have one EV platform to give it the option to launch a model into any segment, that last point is important as it will allow Aston to make the usually challenging sports cars using Lucid battery technology.

"The target for Aston Martin is to build the highest performance EVs and we found ourselves [with Lucid] of a similar mindset and very aligned. We are proud to be partners with Lucid."

The start-up currently produces one model – the Lucid Air saloon – offering it with single-, dual- and tri-motor powertrains, of which the most powerful outputs more than 1200bhp. It says its current-generation drive units are individually capable of producing up to 670bhp while weighing slightly less than 74kg apiece.