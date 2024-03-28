Domestic demand drives sixth month of UK car production growth

UK car production grew for the sixth consecutive month in February, driven by a surge in domestic demand.

In the best February since 2021, there were 10,200 more models produced (totalling 79,907 units) than in the same month last year, a rise of 14.6%. So far in 2024, 162,904 cars have rolled off UK production lines, an annual increase of 17.8%.

A 58% rise in car production for the local market was the main pull-out from the figures, released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). That percentage represented a 7585-car year-on-year increase to 20,658 units in February.

Exports remained the UK’s main source of production, though, with manufacturing output up 4.6%