BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Britishvolt administrator considers five bids for battery firm
UP NEXT
Diesel car cost advantage narrows as fuel prices soar

Britishvolt administrator considers five bids for battery firm

EY has five days to select a suitor for the failed battery start-up, its intellectual property and remaining staff
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
27 January 2023

Britishvolt administrator EY has shortlisted five potential buyers for the collapsed battery start-up, as the deadline to sell it with its intellectual property and staff nears.

If a deal is not struck over the next five days, the Britishvolt site in Blyth, Northumberland, will be sold without the IP and employees.

Among the five suitors are Australian firm Recharge Industries, which has existing plans to build a gigafactory in Geelong, near Melbourne, Australia.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported that the consortium of investors that tabled a last-minute rescue bid for Britishvolt had also been shortlisted by EY.

Of value to buyers will be Britishvolt’s prototype battery technology – reported by the FT to have impressed several car manufacturers and investors; with a small order from Mercedes-Benz – as well as its 26 remaining staff, who include many of the start-up’s battery experts.

The £100 million grant offered to Britishvolt by the Government is also expected to be attractive to suitors, although it is likely that a successful bidder would have to reapply for money, according to the FT report.

However, limited development at Britishvolt’s Blyth, Northumberland site, plus the company’s significant debts – reported by The Guardian to be worth as much as £120 million – limit its appeal.

Britishvolt’s failure has prompted Parliament’s Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee to launch an inquiry into whether EV battery production is viable in the UK – or if the importing of power sources is sufficient.

Committee chair Darren Jones said: “This inquiry will look at what’s holding back the development of electric car batteries in the UK and what needs to be done to protect the thousands of jobs across the country in this important sector.

“The future of car manufacturing in the UK is dependent on our ability to make electric vehicles, and to be able to export them into the EU. That means we need local supplies of electric vehicle batteries – something we’re failing significantly behind on, compared to other parts of the world.”

According to a report by The Faraday Institution, the UK will need around 100GWh of battery supply (equivalent to five gigafactories) by 2030 to satisfy demand for EV production. This will rise to nearly 200GWh (10 factories) by 2040.

At the time of writing, the only UK gigafactory to have secured deals with a global cell supplier and a major manufacturer is Envision AESC’s planned expansion at the Nissan factory in Sunderland. It promises an output of 11GWh from 2024, eventually rising to 38GWh, supplying batteries for the third-generation Nissan Leaf.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Britishvolt
Britishvolt aimed to secure funding for battery R&D and manufacturing businesses in the UK

Britishvolt administrator considers five bids for battery firm

Britishvolt administrator considers five bids for battery firm
Range Rover 2022 front quarter tracking
Range Rover models ordered now will arrive with customers in 2024
Jaguar Land Rover success hinges on three SUV models
Jaguar Land Rover success hinges on three SUV models
Audi E Tron Sportback 2021 side charging
The fleet industry previously said AERs had not kept up with rising energy prices
Exclusive: HMRC confirms new method for AER calculations
Exclusive: HMRC confirms new method for AER calculations
Fabrice Cambolive
Fabrice Cambolive has been promoted from chief operating officer at Renault
New Renault CEO to focus on high-margin cars
New Renault CEO to focus on high-margin cars
1 tesla model 3 2019 rt hero front (1)
Of Tesla's 1.31 million deliveries, a staggering 1.24 million were Model 3 and Model Y cars
Tesla to detail new EV platform in March after record 2022
Tesla to detail new EV platform in March after record 2022

View all business news

Back to top

Britishvolt's gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, would have added approximately 30GWh to the nation's total.

Related articles

The start-up went into administration on 17 January 2023, ending months of difficulties – which often landed in view of the public.

Peter Rolton, company chairman at the time of its collapse, reportedly told staff that a late rescue offer from shareholders had received investor support, but failed to secure the backing of Britishvolt’s main creditors. That deal included a £30 million initial investment for near-total control of Britishvolt, followed by a further £128m injection, said the FT. 

It narrowly avoided collapse in November after securing several million pounds in funding, said to be from mining firm Glencore. Combined with a voluntary pay cut for its near-300 staff, this gave Britishvolt sufficient funding to survive until early December.

The company was previously prepared to enter administration after the Government rejected a request for £30 million (of the £100 million promised) in advance funding to prevent its collapse.

Additional reporting by Will Rimell

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Symanski 9 January 2023

I don't know what they're spending £ 3 million a month on.   They haven't produced a battery to show Autocar yet!

 

And would any of these automotive manufacturers really sign up to a supply deal that really is just a fantasy?   A company with zero history in producing batteries says it's going to start producing billions of them?   And looking for billions in investment so they can start?

 

Lacks credibility.

 

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive

View all latest drives