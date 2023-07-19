BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alpine to hit production capacity by end of 2023 as sales ramp up

Alpine posted further growth in the first half of 2023, driven by demand for its top-end models
Alpine will hit maximum production capacity by the end of 2023 after building on last year’s record sales figures as it continues to push to become more than just a “niche” brand.

Emmanuel Al Nawakil, the French car maker’s vice president of sales and operations, said the rise in sales was down to the brand unlocking more capacity at its small Dieppe Jean Rédélé factory and it will hit maximum capacity of just over 700 cars a month at the end of the year.

The increase in car sales helped the brand post further 9% year-on-year growth in the first half of 2023 (with 1863 registrations, 159 up on the first half of 2022), driven by a record month in June (593 units), it confirmed this morning.

Key to the sales hike was the success of the top-of-the-range Alpine A110 models.

