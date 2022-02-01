What are the implications of a ‘managed decline’ for TfL?

The current round of emergency funding for Transport for London (TfL) is set to expire on 4 February. While talks are still ongoing between the central government and the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, for further financial assistance, the capital’s transport agency has warned that if this does not come to fruition, it will have to nurse a "managed decline" in order to drastically reduce costs.

So far, during the pandemic, TfL has received more than £4 billion worth of emergency funding from the central government. However, TfL estimates it requires a further £245 million in the current financial year and £1.1bn in the 2022-23 financial year in order to stay afloat.

A report published by TfL’s finance committee in December laid bare the implications for motorists if a "managed decline" is introduced.

"Moving to managed decline on enhancements would mean that only projects already under way or those required to be compliant with safety and other statutory regulations would continue – meaning no new investment by TfL at all in the transport network. Major outcome areas for TfL would be impacted, with no proactive progress towards safety improvements, decarbonisation, improving air quality or active travel,” it said. "Any schemes which progress air quality improvements beyond the ULEZ, including the mayor’s Air Quality Fund and electrification of TfL’s vehicles, would be stopped."

The report added: "The road network would continue to decline, leading to more restrictions and closures. Such assets at risk of closure include Rotherhithe Tunnel and Gallows Corner. Restrictions and closures [would be] highly likely – creating congestion on the rest of the road network, which will worsen safety outcomes, and disrupt freight and deliveries as well as affecting bus performance/costs."

Since March 2020, TfL’s main revenue stream – income from underground and bus passengers – has collapsed due to far fewer passengers using its services since the first national ‘stay at home’ message was imposed. During that month, tube usage fell to a low of just 4% of an equivalent day in 2019 and fluctuated for the rest of the year, recovering to only around 40%.

Even now, the number of people using its services is far below pre-pandemic levels. Data for 24 January 2022 shows underground ridership was at 49% of an equivalent day in 2019 and bus ridership has only recovered to 72%.

Before the pandemic took hold, around 72% of TfL’s total income was derived from fare revenues, and its financial situation is made worse as London is one of the few capital cities in the world that doesn't receive funding from the central government to support its operating costs, after a £700m-per-year grant was axed in 2015 by then-chancellor George Osbourne and Boris Johnson, who was London mayor at the time.