UK will not achieve 2030 ZEV targets without help, says new Renault UK boss

The UK will not achieve the government's target of 80% EV sales by 2030 without incentives of some kind being made available to private buyers.

That's according to new Renault UK boss Adam Wood, who said that while the new Renault 5, priced from £22,240, can “break the glass ceiling” of mainstream electric car ownership, more is needed before mass take-up is achieved.

Currently government legislation under the Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) Mandate demands that 28% of a carmaker's total sales are electric vehicles, rising each year to 80% in 2030.