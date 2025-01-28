BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK will not achieve 2030 ZEV targets without help, says new Renault UK boss
UP NEXT
Genesis ends ICE sales in the UK - for now

UK will not achieve 2030 ZEV targets without help, says new Renault UK boss

Car makers must achieve an EV sales mix in 2025 of 28%, rising to 80% by 2030, or face heavy fines

Will Rimell Autocar
News
3 mins read
28 January 2025

The UK will not achieve the government's target of 80% EV sales by 2030 without incentives of some kind being made available to private buyers.

That's according to new Renault UK boss Adam Wood, who said that while the new Renault 5, priced from £22,240, can “break the glass ceiling” of mainstream electric car ownership, more is needed before mass take-up is achieved.

Currently government legislation under the Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) Mandate demands that 28% of a carmaker's total sales are electric vehicles, rising each year to 80% in 2030.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo giulia qv review 2025 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning
Citroen C4 X
Citroen C4 X
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max
Citroen C4 review 2025 001 front tracking
Citroën C4
Citroën C4
KGM Actyon review 2025001 front tracking
KGM Actyon
KGM Actyon

View all car reviews