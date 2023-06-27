Rules of origin regulation 'to be pushed back to 2027'

The European Union will be forced to push back the introduction of the much-criticised rules of origin legislation from 2024 until 2027, with the upcoming laws dubbed a “cliff edge” for the automotive industry, according to top executives.

The rules, created as part of Brexit negotiations and due to come into effect on 1 January 2024 as it currently stands, limit where parts for an electric car may be sourced, with a heavy focus on batteries.

It states that 45% of the value of an electric vehicle needs to originate in the UK or EU to remain tariff free for export (it is currently 40%) and 60% of the battery pack will also need to come from the UK or EU.

Those whose vehicles do not meet these regulations will be fined – both local firms exporting to the EU and foreign firms importing to the UK.