Prime Minister casts doubt on 2030 combustion car ban

The 2030 sales ban of new petrol and diesel cars has been thrown into doubt by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Conservative failed to confirm whether the ban would still go ahead as originally planned as rumours mount any new climate-focussed laws that "unfairly impact the public" would be toned down.

The ban, announced in 2020, would mean only hybridised combustion engine and fully electric cars would be allowed to be sold from 2030, with sales going EV-only from 2035..

When asked about his commitment to the ban, the Prime Minister this morning said: “Of course net zero is important to me. So, yes, we’re going to keep making progress towards our net zero ambitions and we’re also going to strengthen our energy security.”

But he said other avenues should be explored too: “I think the events over the last year or two have demonstrated the importance of investing more in home grown energy, whether that’s more nuclear or offshore wind. I think that’s what people want to see and that’s what I’m going to deliver.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.