London ULEZ could be expanded to cover whole of Greater London

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced that Transport for London (TfL) will consult on expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to cover the whole of Greater London from 2023.

Studies for the London Assembly point to the greatest numbers of deaths attributable to air pollution in London’s outer boroughs – areas of the capital that aren't currently covered by the ULEZ.

Khan announced the plans at a speech in Forest Hill, telling his audience: “The triple challenges of tackling toxic air pollution, the climate emergency and congestion mean we need to further reduce emissions from vehicles in London.

“We simply don’t have time to waste. The climate emergency means we only have a small window of opportunity left to reduce carbon emissions to help save the planet.”

Khan claimed the UK had made world-leading progress with clean air zones but noted the significant death toll in the capital, which could be attributed to air pollution. Young people, he said, often suffer permanent damage to their lungs due to toxic air.

“This is also a matter of social justice, with air pollution hitting the poorest communities the hardest," he continued. "Nearly half of Londoners don’t own a car, but they're disproportionately feeling the damaging consequences that polluting vehicles are causing.

"I believe the proposal to extend the ULEZ London-wide will have the biggest effect on emissions and congestion relative to the potential financial impact on Londoners as a whole."

If successful, the expanded ULEZ would cover areas as far as Brent, Haringey, Lewisham and Newham. The North Circular and South Circular roads wouldn't be affected by the charges.

As in the current ULEZ, drivers not complying would be required to pay £12.50 to enter the area each day, in addition to the Congestion Charge if applicable.