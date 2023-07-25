Government considers easing impact of 2030 ICE ban

Michael Gove has flat-out denied that the government will alter plans to ban the sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, confirming “the policy remains”.

This comes as following comments from the Prime Minister that threw the green law into doubt.

Speaking yesterday, Rishi Sunak failed to confirm whether the ban would still go ahead as originally planned, as rumours mounted that any new climate-focused laws that "unfairly impact the public" would be toned down.

He said the UK would “make progress towards net zero” but “in a proportionate and pragmatic way” that “doesn’t unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their lives”, adding: “That’s not what I’m interested in and prepared to do.”

However, this morning, Gove, who is Secretary of State for levelling up, housing and communities, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that this wasn’t the case.

"No, it shouldn’t,” he responded when asked if blocking the sale of new pure-ICE cars in 2030 would impose excessive costs on people.

“We’re committed to maintaining our policy of ensuring that by 2030 there are no new petrol and diesel cars being sold."

He added: “I’m sure there are some people who would like to change that policy, I understand, but no, that policy remains."

Sunak's comments came after ministers, mainly from a new group of right-wing Conservative MPs, called for a rethink on some green policies.

In response, he said: “I’m standing up for the British people because I’m also cognisant that we’re living through a time where inflation is high. That’s having an impact on household and families’ bills. I don’t want to add that. I want to make it easier.”

The ICE ban, arguably the biggest policy change to hit the automotive industry to date, would mean only hybrid and electric cars would be allowed to be sold from 2030, with sales becoming EV-only from 2035.

The move has also been adopted by the European Union.

When asked about his commitment to the ban – which was three years ago brought forward from 2040 to 2030 as part of an effort to accelerate the government’s 2050 net zero target – Sunak said: “Of course net zero is important to me. So, yes, we’re going to keep making progress towards our net zero ambitions and we’re also going to strengthen our energy security.”