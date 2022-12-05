Can Scotland re-establish its automotive industry?

Is Britain’s journey to electrification a chance for Scotland to re-establish itself as a noteworthy presence in the automotive industry?

That’s the hope north of the border, where there are encouraging signs that the country can play a more prominent role again after a particularly fallow period.

Scotland’s lack of contribution in recent times is all the more marked given its influential status in the formative days of the British motor industry in the 1900s, when manufacturer Arrol-Johnston of Paisley was among some respected pioneers. After that initial success, Scottish fortunes fluctuated over the course of the 20th century, until the closure of the Linwood facility in Renfrewshire in February 1981 spelled the end for car production there.

Since then, Scotland has been something of a backwater in terms of the UK motor industry.

Now, though, the dawn of a new era is bringing fresh impetus and a renewed sense of optimism.

The most obvious example is the well-documented progress of Munro, which has plans for more than 3000 of its electric 4x4s – set to be unveiled later today – to be produced at a new factory in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, and shipped to the US over the next three years, creating 300 jobs in the process.

While Munro has captured the headlines, there is more going on elsewhere and at a more granular level, and the Scottish administration has identified the changing landscape as a genuine opportunity.

A government spokesperson told Autocar: “Scotland has potential to build world-leading industries in areas where our people, technology and research capabilities can deliver a global competitive advantage. It is also critical that people and places benefit fairly from the shift to zero-emission transport.” (Scotland is targeting 2030 for the phasing out of new petrol and diesel cars, five years ahead of the UK). The spokesperson continued: “That is why the Scottish government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) will help ensure new and current businesses in areas like zero-emission vehicle manufacture are supported in investing in innovative ideas that could lead to new industries, new green jobs and benefit communities across the country.”