Mercedes-Benz makes strong Q3 profit amid EV push
Mercedes-Benz makes strong Q3 profit amid EV push

German firm sells 530,000 cars and almost twice as many electric models as in same period of 2021
26 October 2022

Mercedes-Benz Cars posted more than €2 billion (£1.7bn) in gross profit during the third quarter of 2022, as its return on sales (RoS) almost doubled over the same period last year.

The firm’s adjusted RoS reached 14.5% in Q3 of 2022, a significant improvement on the 8.8% recorded in Q3 of 2021. Mercedes expects this to hold firm between 13% and 15% through Q4, despite the global economic uncertainty.

This was in part attributed to a strong mix of models sold, as well as improved net pricing.

The German firm sold some 530,000 cars during Q3 of 2022, an improvement of 38% over the same period in 2021.

This broke down into 79,000 high-end luxury vehicles such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS; 293,000 ‘core’ luxury cars such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class; and 158,000 ‘entry’ cars, such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and those from Smart.

Performance division Mercedes-AMG primarily drove the improvement in high-end sales, improving from 31,000 in Q3 of 2021 to 36,000 in the same period this year. The EQS and EQS SUV launches also played a small role in this growth.

Of note was that Mercedes almost its doubled battery-electric car sales compared with Q3 of 2021, from 19,000 to 37,000.

It was also a strong quarter for Mercedes-Benz Vans, its sales increasing by 18% to 104,000. It made €258 million (£223m) in gross profit.

However, Mercedes-Benz Mobility was less successful, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) down 39% compared with Q3 of 2022 to €577 million (£500m).

The value of the new business was also 3% lower than in Q3 of 2021, falling from €14.6bn (£12.7bn) to €14.3bn (£12.4bn).

On the whole, the Mercedes-Benz Group generated €37.7bn (£32.6bn) in revenue during Q3 of 2022 – up 19% over the same period last year.

Its net liquidity was also up, this 11% greater than in Q3 2022, at €23.3bn (£20.2bn). 

Free cashflow was maintained at €3bn (£2.6bn).

Through Q4 of 2022, Mercedes aims to grow its electric and luxury car businesses, continue software development – including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) – and mitigate the impact of supply shortages.

The impending sale of the company’s Russian business is also not expected to have a significant impact on its financial positioning in future quarters, said chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm.

The company also aims to establish a "cashflow culture" as it focuses on reducing costs to battle inflation, heightening the importance of transactions in management.

