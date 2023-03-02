Can car makers maintain high profits as discounts return?

Last year brought bumper profits for car makers even as production remained depressed due to shortages of key parts.

But as those shortages ease, investors want to know whether those car makers can sustain high margins with greater competition for their products. At the same time, consumers are asking the same question from the other side. Will increased production mean we can buy cars more cheaply?

Evidence is emerging that the year will be good for car buyers, less good for car makers, triggering a warning from analysts.

“OEMs will likely see difficulties in maintaining price discipline and high mix,” Patrick Hummel, chief autos analyst at the bank UBS, told clients in a note. “We're cautious on all mass OEMs for 2023.”

The high mix refers to the recent push among all brands to sell more expensive cars, either higher trim levels or bigger models.

“We learned that selling entry-level cars was maybe not a good idea," said Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo on a recent earnings call, adding that high-trim versions accounted 70% of the orders for new models, such as the Renault Austral SUV.

The Renault Group posted a profit of €2.6 billion (£2.3bn) in 2022, giving it an operating margin of 6% – an impressive turnaround for a company that slumped to a record loss in 2020.

‘No turning back’ for Renault Group as profitability spikes

Meanwhile at Stellantis, focusing on more expensive models boosted its profits by €13.7bn (£12.1bn) in 2022 compared with the year before. Of that, €9bn (£7.9bn) was wiped out by higher build costs, mainly due to raw material increases, but that’s still a healthy contribution to its €23bn (£20.3bn) profit with a 13% operating margin.

Premium car makers also benefited. For example, the average price of a car sold by Mercedes-Benz in 2022 was €72,900 (£65,000), up 43% compared with 2019’s €51,000 (£45,000), as it posted profit margins of 15% for the year.

Jaguar Land Rover was another benefiting from higher prices, with average transaction price of more than £70,000 in the last three months of 2022, according to the company.

By focusing on its three most expensive models (the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Land Rover Defender), it posted its first quarterly profit since 2020 in the three months to the end of December.