Renault halts activities in Russia in rapid U-turn

Renault has suspended activities in Russia in a rapid U-turn after announcing only a day earlier that it would restart production at its Moscow plant.

The French car maker originally suspended production of its cars – which include the Renault Captur, Renault Arkana, Dacia Duster, Dacia Logan and Dacia Sandero – citing issues with 'production logistics' in late February. This was just one day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The latest move will have financial ramifications for Renault because Russia accounted for a fifth of the firm's global production output and 10% of its revenue.

Renault has now adjusted its 2022 financial outlook to aim for a group operating margin of around 3%, instead of its previous 4% target.

It will also target a “positive automotive operating free cash flow". Previously, the company was aiming for a figure in excess of €1 billion (£840 million).

Renault is also considering the future of its 67% stake in Russian car maker Avtovaz and said it is currently “assessing the available options, taking into account the current environment, while acting responsibly towards its 45,000 employees in Russia”.

Avtovaz has two large factories in Russia, which were impacted by production stoppages caused by a shortage of semiconductors and other automotive parts. The firm produces Lada models – including the Niva, Vesta, X-Ray, Largus, Kalina and Grant – and Renault has invested significantly in modernising the languishing firm.

“A non-cash adjustment charge amounting to the accounting value of the consolidated intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and goodwill should be recorded at the time of the 2022 first-half results,” Renault said, adding that as of 31 December 2021, this value amounted to almost €2.2bn (£1.85bn).

Renault has been tight lipped about its future in Russia. When contacted by Autocar earlier this week, the company said it was “following the ongoing situation very carefully”.

The firm has received criticism for continuing its Russian operations, while other brands such as Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have suspended all activities.

Earlier this week, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy told French law makers that Renault, among other French firms, should cease activities in Russia, which were “financing the murder of children and women, of rape”.

"French companies must leave the Russian market,” Zelenskiy said. Renault is 15% owned by the French government, prompting further criticism towards French president Emmanuel Macron.