BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche IPO expected to raise up to £17bn for VW Group
UP NEXT
Dacia Manifesto concept is featherweight all-terrain buggy

Porsche IPO expected to raise up to £17bn for VW Group

Porsche stock market flotation to comprise 911 million shares priced between €76.50 and €82.50
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
20 September 2022

Porsche AG's initial public offering (IPO) will be made up of 911 million shares – an apparent reference to its iconic sports car - priced between €76.50 and €82.50 (£67.03 and £72.28).

These shares will be split 50:50 into 455.5 million preferred shares (which get priority over receiving dividends) and 455.5 million ordinary shares (which enable voting rights for issues including company strategy), with only the former being listed publicly.

This amounts to 12.5% of the company being offered in a move that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume called an “icebreaker”, expected to raise between €18.1bn and €19.5bn (£15.8bn-£17bn) for a raft of new electric cars

Related articles

Autocar previously reported that Porsche is currently developing more advanced battery technologies for six next-generation electric models due to be launched between 2024 and 2027.

This is despite the market having been weakened by inflation and mounting geopolitical tensions, such as the war in Ukraine. The German DAX index is down 19.9% year to date as of 20 September.

Volkswagen Group chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said "we are now in the home stretch with the IPO plans for Porsche", signalling that the stock offering – which is due to proceed by early October – is imminent.

Blume said in an earlier statement that the IPO will “open up a new chapter” for Porsche and “strengthen [its] ability to further execute [its] strategy”.

The Porsche and Piëch families were approved for 25%-plus-one of the ordinary shares through Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority shareholder of the Volkswagen Group, at the IPO price plus 7.5%. This gives the families veto powers for Porsche’s major strategic decisions.

The Qatar Investment Authority – which owns 10.5% of the Volkswagen Group – has committed to purchasing a 4.99% stake in Porsche AG through the IPO.

The sovereign funds of Abu Dhabi and Norway, plus investment fund T Rowe Price, have also agreed to purchase preferred shares amounting to €300m, €750m and €750m respectively (£262.5m, £656.3m and £656.3m).

Should the IPO prove successful, the Volkswagen Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting to propose paying shareholders a 49% dividend on the total gross proceeds of the IPO, leaving €8.7bn to €9.4bn (£7.6bn to £8.2bn) for Porsche to use for technological development.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Kia e Niro 2020 side charging
Electric Kia e-Niro (pictured) is a popular choice among Uber drivers in London

Uber plans EV-only fleet from 2030 in Canada, Europe and US

Uber plans EV-only fleet from 2030 in Canada, Europe and US
Porsche 911 2022 rear with Porsche Taycan 2022
The Porsche 911 and the Taycan EV are key models in the brand's portfolio

Porsche IPO expected to raise up to £17bn for VW Group

Porsche IPO expected to raise up to £17bn for VW Group
Pininfarina Battista 2019 front quarter studio
Pininfarina Battista is one such example of a small manufacturer starting out with an electric hypercar

Inside the industry: Hypercars need rethink for EV era

Inside the industry: Hypercars need rethink for EV era
Dacia Bigster 2022 front quarter static

Dacia plots back-to-basics approach to capture value market

Dacia plots back-to-basics approach to capture value market
MG 4 2022 front quarter tracking
Pricing, specification and charm of MG 4 make it a convincing choice for buyers

Opinion: MG goes from value choice to hero brand

Opinion: MG goes from value choice to hero brand

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front

Porsche 911

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Porsche 911
Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Regardless of the finer details, this range eclipses Europe’s previous most valuable IPO: Deutsche Telekom’s €13bn listing in 1996.

Antlitz earlier said the Porsche IPO also gives the Volkswagen Group greater flexibility on a public offering for its battery division, Powerco.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives