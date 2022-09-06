Porsche IPO expected to raise up to £17bn for VW Group

Porsche AG's initial public offering (IPO) will be made up of 911 million shares – an apparent reference to its iconic sports car - priced between €76.50 and €82.50 (£67.03 and £72.28).

These shares will be split 50:50 into 455.5 million preferred shares (which get priority over receiving dividends) and 455.5 million ordinary shares (which enable voting rights for issues including company strategy), with only the former being listed publicly.

This amounts to 12.5% of the company being offered in a move that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume called an “icebreaker”, expected to raise between €18.1bn and €19.5bn (£15.8bn-£17bn) for a raft of new electric cars.

Autocar previously reported that Porsche is currently developing more advanced battery technologies for six next-generation electric models due to be launched between 2024 and 2027.

This is despite the market having been weakened by inflation and mounting geopolitical tensions, such as the war in Ukraine. The German DAX index is down 19.9% year to date as of 20 September.

Volkswagen Group chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said "we are now in the home stretch with the IPO plans for Porsche", signalling that the stock offering – which is due to proceed by early October – is imminent.

Blume said in an earlier statement that the IPO will “open up a new chapter” for Porsche and “strengthen [its] ability to further execute [its] strategy”.

The Porsche and Piëch families were approved for 25%-plus-one of the ordinary shares through Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the majority shareholder of the Volkswagen Group, at the IPO price plus 7.5%. This gives the families veto powers for Porsche’s major strategic decisions.

The Qatar Investment Authority – which owns 10.5% of the Volkswagen Group – has committed to purchasing a 4.99% stake in Porsche AG through the IPO.

The sovereign funds of Abu Dhabi and Norway, plus investment fund T Rowe Price, have also agreed to purchase preferred shares amounting to €300m, €750m and €750m respectively (£262.5m, £656.3m and £656.3m).

Should the IPO prove successful, the Volkswagen Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting to propose paying shareholders a 49% dividend on the total gross proceeds of the IPO, leaving €8.7bn to €9.4bn (£7.6bn to £8.2bn) for Porsche to use for technological development.