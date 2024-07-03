BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mustang electromod maker Charge Cars collapses

Arrival sibling firm blames failure to deliver electric 1967 Ford on "significant challenges"; all staff made redundant
News
Charlie Martin AutocarWill Rimell
2 mins read
3 July 2024

Charge Cars, the British maker of a £350,000 1967 Ford Mustang electromod, has collapsed before delivering any vehicles.

This comes after sibling company Arrival, with which it had planned to share batteries, motors and control systems, went into administration in February.

In a statement, Charge blamed "significant challenges”, adding that it was “working tirelessly to navigate these challenging times”.

“We truly believe that this is not the end for the '67, and we are exploring all avenues to get back on track,” it said.

