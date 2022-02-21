Lotus to float new EV division on stock market

Lotus Cars is pushing ahead with plans to float its Lotus Technology division on the stock market in a move that would value it at £5-6 billion, the company has said.

Lotus is in the middle of a roadshow starting in China and is currently in London to give potential investors a sneak preview of next year’s electric SUV, codenamed Type 132.

The Geely-owned brand told investors that it plans to sell 100,000 cars per year by 2028, of which 90,000 will be electric saloons and SUVs produced by Lotus Technology.

The purpose of the roadshow is to “take the temperature” of investor’s enthusiasm in buying Lotus stock, a spokesman said.

He said the company favours an IPO (initial public offering) over the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) method of listing that was recently employed by Geely stablemate Polestar, despite the extra scrutiny involved in the more traditional route to market.

Lotus aims to float in 12-24 months, but the decision over whether to do so in Asia, London or New York hasn’t yet been taken, the company said.

The reaction in China to the potential float has been “strong”, the spokesman said.

The decision to list Lotus Technology and not Lotus Cars, which focuses on the brand’s traditional sports car business, is down to the ownership structure of the divisions, the company said.

Lotus Cars is 49% owned by Etika Automotive, a company controlled by Malaysian billionaire Syed Mokhtar Al Bukhary, who formerly owned Lotus through another company, DRB-Hicom. Etika meanwhile has a smaller stake in Lotus Technology at 30%.

Lotus will follow the launch of the Type 132 next year with a Porsche Taycan-size electric saloon codenamed Type 133 in 2023 and then a “ground-breaking” smaller SUV in 2025. The Type 135 electric sports car will arrive in 2026 and eventually replace the imminent ICE-powered Lotus Emira.