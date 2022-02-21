BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lotus to float new EV division on stock market
UP NEXT
Aston Martin to continue building V12 sports cars

Lotus to float new EV division on stock market

China-based Lotus Technology will build firm's non-sporting electric models
News
3 mins read
21 February 2022

Lotus Cars is pushing ahead with plans to float its Lotus Technology division on the stock market in a move that would value it at £5-6 billion, the company has said.

Lotus is in the middle of a roadshow starting in China and is currently in London to give potential investors a sneak preview of next year’s electric SUV, codenamed Type 132.

The Geely-owned brand told investors that it plans to sell 100,000 cars per year by 2028, of which 90,000 will be electric saloons and SUVs produced by Lotus Technology.

Related articles

The purpose of the roadshow is to “take the temperature” of investor’s enthusiasm in buying Lotus stock, a spokesman said.

He said the company favours an IPO (initial public offering) over the SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) method of listing that was recently employed by Geely stablemate Polestar, despite the extra scrutiny involved in the more traditional route to market.

Lotus aims to float in 12-24 months, but the decision over whether to do so in Asia, London or New York hasn’t yet been taken, the company said.

The reaction in China to the potential float has been “strong”, the spokesman said.

The decision to list Lotus Technology and not Lotus Cars, which focuses on the brand’s traditional sports car business, is down to the ownership structure of the divisions, the company said. 

Lotus Cars is 49% owned by Etika Automotive, a company controlled by Malaysian billionaire Syed Mokhtar Al Bukhary, who formerly owned Lotus through another company, DRB-Hicom. Etika meanwhile has a smaller stake in Lotus Technology at 30%.

Lotus will follow the launch of the Type 132 next year with a Porsche Taycan-size electric saloon codenamed Type 133 in 2023 and then a “ground-breaking” smaller SUV in 2025. The Type 135 electric sports car will arrive in 2026 and eventually replace the imminent ICE-powered Lotus Emira.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The electric SUVs and saloon will be built in a new £900 million factory in Wuhan, China. The Geely-owned plant has the capacity to build 150,000 cars per year for sale in China and globally.

It also has a test track, like Lotus’s headquarters and historic manufacturing base in Hethel, Norfolk.

Lotus’s transformation from struggling maker of niche sports cars to potential global rival to Porsche began in 2017, when Geely bought a majority stake and vowed to overhaul it.

Geely’s investment of more than £1.5bn included a major upgrade of Hethel, the addition of a design centre in Coventry and a new technical hub in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lotus CEO Matt Windle described the extent of the transformation as something “never undertaken in the automotive industry before”.

Is Lotus a wise buy?

On the face of it, buying stock in Lotus Technology looks a risky bet. 

You’re not owning any part of the Lotus Cars sports car division; the size of the market for an electric Lotus SUV or saloon tilting at Porsche or even Bentley is uncertain at best; and the stock market isn’t a happy place right now for young EV companies. 

For example, Rivian is 64% off its highest stock price, according to data from the Financial Times, while Lucid is down 57% and Fisker is down 60%. 

But Lotus is undeterred. It points to technology leadership (for example, in in-built lidar for autonomous driving); an “asset-light” structure that means it taps into Geely’s global manufacturing capability without splashing out big sums itself; and the fact it has a resonant brand name, at least in some countries. 

The company’s strong Chinese connections will also boost it in the world’s largest new car market, which increasingly leans towards home-grown, technology-led products. 

As for not getting to own a chunk of Lotus Cars, that’s probably a good thing, given its financial history.

Advertisement
Back to top

Nick Gibbs

Used cars for sale

 Lotus Elise 1.8 S Touring 2dr
2015
£36,250
13,180miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 220 2dr
2020
£44,750
13,209miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 220 2dr
2020
£46,500
8,311miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Lotus Elise 1.8 Sport 220 2dr
2021
£47,995
4,536miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Lotus Evora 3.5 V6 400 2dr Ips
2016
£59,500
13,221miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lotus Exige 3.5 V6 410 Sport 2dr
2018
£66,995
27,026miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Lotus Evora 3.5 V6 +2 Gt410 Sport 2dr
2018
£69,500
17,609miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

View all latest drives