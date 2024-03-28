BACK TO ALL NEWS
JLR names three directors to head up its 'house of brands'

New leadership team tasked with putting Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery "in their own spotlight”
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
28 March 2024

JLR has appointed dedicated directors to oversee Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery as the firm pushes forwards with its 'house of brands' reinvention.

It follows the launch of last year’s wide-reaching Reimagine Strategy, which split the business until then known as Jaguar Land Rover into four separate brands.

As well as adopting the no-haggle, direct-to-customer agency retail model, JLR laid out plans to give each of its dealerships four distinct brand areas.

Now it has pushed this a step further, appointing directors to “put each of the four brands in their own spotlight” within the UK market and “bring to life each brand’s distinctive identity”, it said.

