Porsche predicts profit dip in 2024 after three record years

Porsche sold a record number of cars for the third consecutive year in 2023, significantly boosting its revenues and profits – but predicts a dip in 2024 as a result of heavy investment in new model lines.

The German firm generated €40.5 billion (£34.6bn) in revenue last year – a 7.7% increase on 2022. Of that, €7.3bn was profit – a near-identical year-on-year uptick.

That increase comes despite what Porsche refers to as “disruptions to global supply chains, significant inflation and exceptionally high investments in digitisation, product and innovation portfolios and the brand experience”.

Porsche delivered a record 320,221 cars in 2023, reflecting a “more balanced” spread of sales globally, after a dip in demand from China – its largest market – dented its delivery tally in 2022.