Lawrence Stroll-led Yew Tree boosts Aston Martin stake to 26.23%

Yew Tree has increased its shareholding in Aston Martin to more than a quarter, defying a promise made to Geely and driving speculation of an imminent tie-up with another car maker.

The consortium, led by billionaire chairman Lawrence Stroll, said last Friday that it was purchasing an additional 3.27% stake in Aston Martin, taking its shareholding to 26.23%.

The share purchase breaks an agreement made to Geely as part of the Chinese giant's 17% stake increase earlier this year, in which it made peace with Stroll by paying a premium for Aston Martin shares.

