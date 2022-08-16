BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer to open new UK facility

Canadian hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy plans UK hub in Essex, growing 100-strong workforce
16 August 2022

Canadian engineering firm Loop Energy will open its first UK facility later this month to supply hydrogen fuel cells to the commercial vehicle sector, beginning with FCEV lorry manufacturer Tevva Motors.

The new facility in Grays, Essex, will initially hire a small number of people in roles including customer service, inventory management and production support. The team will eventually number in the tens, scaling to meet customer demand. 

Loop’s international workforce currently stands at more than 100 people across its Canadian headquarters; Canadian and Chinese manufacturing facilities; and Chinese and European market offices.

The Essex hub is a response to increased demand for Loop’s hydrogen fuel cells, driven by climate targets in the European market – including the UK’s 2030 ban on pure-petrol and diesel vehicles.

It also places the firm just four miles from Tevva's site in Tilbury.

On the location, Loop Energy President and CEO Ben Nyland said: “the UK’s strong pool of manufacturing and design talent will help take Loop to the next level”.

In July, Loop and Tevva inked a fuel-cell supply agreement worth more than $12 million (£9.9m) through 2023.

Nyland said: "Our investment commitment for the UK market is strategic to serve both the UK and the rest of Europe. 

“We expect to service a truck and bus market size upwards of $15 billion [£12.5bn] over the next two to three years, and our UK facility is established as the localised support centre for these vehicles.”

Business minister Lord Callanan added: “It's critical we embed a UK supply chain that can capture the economic opportunities of hydrogen technology.”

The establishment of a European hub in the UK means that Loop Energy is well placed to capitalise on the nation’s growing hydrogen industry. 

According to the UK Hydrogen Strategy, published by the government in August 2021, hydrogen is likely to play a key role in decarbonising modes of transport such as buses, trains and heavy goods vehicles.

Transport for London added 20 Northern Irish-built, hydrogen-powered double-decker buses to its fleet in June 2021.

Meanwhile, major car manufacturers such as Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and newcomers including Ineos are gearing up to develop FCEV versions of passenger vehicles.

JLR, supported by the government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre, commenced development of a hydrogen-powered Land Rover Defender as part of its Project Zeus programme last year; and a modified FCEV version of the Ineos Grenadier using Hyundai hardware is set to begin testing before the end of 2022.

