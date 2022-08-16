Hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer to open new UK facility

Canadian engineering firm Loop Energy will open its first UK facility later this month to supply hydrogen fuel cells to the commercial vehicle sector, beginning with FCEV lorry manufacturer Tevva Motors.

The new facility in Grays, Essex, will initially hire a small number of people in roles including customer service, inventory management and production support. The team will eventually number in the tens, scaling to meet customer demand.

Loop’s international workforce currently stands at more than 100 people across its Canadian headquarters; Canadian and Chinese manufacturing facilities; and Chinese and European market offices.

The Essex hub is a response to increased demand for Loop’s hydrogen fuel cells, driven by climate targets in the European market – including the UK’s 2030 ban on pure-petrol and diesel vehicles.

It also places the firm just four miles from Tevva's site in Tilbury.

On the location, Loop Energy President and CEO Ben Nyland said: “the UK’s strong pool of manufacturing and design talent will help take Loop to the next level”.

In July, Loop and Tevva inked a fuel-cell supply agreement worth more than $12 million (£9.9m) through 2023.

Nyland said: "Our investment commitment for the UK market is strategic to serve both the UK and the rest of Europe.

“We expect to service a truck and bus market size upwards of $15 billion [£12.5bn] over the next two to three years, and our UK facility is established as the localised support centre for these vehicles.”

Business minister Lord Callanan added: “It's critical we embed a UK supply chain that can capture the economic opportunities of hydrogen technology.”