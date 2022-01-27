BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: GAC rebuffs Stellantis's Chinese joint venture plans
UP NEXT
2023 Porsche Le Mans hypercar to use twin-turbo V8

GAC rebuffs Stellantis's Chinese joint venture plans

Chinese manufacturer denies that it has agreed to changes in jointly owned company's stakeholding
News
2 mins read
27 January 2022

GAC has reacted to an announcement made by Stellantis on Thursday outlining its plans to increase its shareholding in the GAC-Stellantis joint venture, claiming the move isn't agreed. 

The Chinese manufacturer said it learned of the announcement regarding the equity adjustment from Stellantis’s official website.

In the announcement, Stellantis said it planned to increase its shareholding in GAC-Stellantis from 50% to 75%, suggesting the increased equity “is a key element of Stellantis’s plan to set a new basis for its business in China”.

Related articles

It also said “GAC and Stellantis have agreed to collaboratively complete the relevant formalities of the deal, which remains subject to the approval of the Chinese government”.

In a release posted to its website on Thursday, GAC rebuffed Stellantis's claims, saying it “deeply regrets that this is not agreed by us" and that it will “strictly abide by the national policies and regulations and adhere to the principle of mutual trust”.

Autocar contacted Stellantis UK for comment, but the company had nothing further to add. 

Established in 2010 under the name GAC-FCA, the joint venture is headquartered in the Chinese city of Changsha. Its existing shareholding structure gives GAC and Stellantis equal 50% shareholdings.  

Current operations centre around the production of Jeep models, including the Cherokee, Renegade and Commander, at a plant in Guangzhou for the Chinese market. 

Moves are also under way to produce the new Compass at GAC-Stellantis’s Changsha plant, which previously manufactured Fiat models.

Last September, Stellantis announced plans to streamline its Chinese operations with the creation of Stellantis Jeep.

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz Glc Glc 220d 4matic Amg Line Premium 5dr 9g-tronic
2018
£102
29,333miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,299
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,388
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,580
60,873miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,590
58,269miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2016
£4,790
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,990
69,547miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
69,146miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,995
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives