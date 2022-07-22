BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Breaking: Volkswagen Group boss Herbert Diess steps down
UP NEXT
New 2023 Honda Civic Type R brings hardcore styling, power boost

Breaking: Volkswagen Group boss Herbert Diess steps down

Diess departs from VW Group top spot after seven years at the helm, replaced by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume
Autocar
News
1 min read
22 July 2022

Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess is stepping down from his role, to be replaced on 1 September by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume.

Diess's resignation is said to be by "mutual agreement" in an official statement issued by Volkswagen, but no specific reason was given for his departure. 

Chairman of the supervisory board Hans Dieter Pötsch thanked Diess for his work: "“During his tenure as Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand and as Chairman of the Group Board of Management, Herbert Diess played a key role in advancing the transformation of the company. 

Related articles

"The Group and its brands are viable for the future; its innovative capabilities and earning power are strengthened. Mr. Diess impressively demonstrated the speed at which and consistency with which he was able to carry out far-reaching transformation processes. Not only did he steer the company through extremely turbulent waters, but he also implemented a fundamentally new strategy.”

Blume will continue to serve at the helm of Porsche after assuming Diess's responsibilities, with VW Group CFO Arno Arlitz moving into the role of company COO to support him with "day-to-day operations". 

This story is being updated.

Used cars for sale

 Subaru BRZ 2.0i SE Euro 6 2dr
2016
£16,495
22,286miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i Excite Euro 6 5dr
2016
£8,395
42,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Amica 1.1 CDX 5dr
2006
£1,295
59,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar X-Type 2.5 V6 SE (AWD) 4dr
2007
£2,995
88,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW 5 Series 3.0 525i M Sport Touring Steptronic Euro 4 5dr
2008
£9,999
54,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Audi A3 2.0 TDI SE Sportback 5dr
2006
£1,695
119,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 CDTi EcoFLEX Design Nav Sports Tourer Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£3,290
151,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI SE Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,999
90,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 12V Active Euro 5 5dr
2013
£4,495
38,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review

View all latest drives