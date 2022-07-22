Breaking: Volkswagen Group boss Herbert Diess steps down

Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess is stepping down from his role, to be replaced on 1 September by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume.

Diess's resignation is said to be by "mutual agreement" in an official statement issued by Volkswagen, but no specific reason was given for his departure.

Chairman of the supervisory board Hans Dieter Pötsch thanked Diess for his work: "“During his tenure as Chairman of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand and as Chairman of the Group Board of Management, Herbert Diess played a key role in advancing the transformation of the company.

"The Group and its brands are viable for the future; its innovative capabilities and earning power are strengthened. Mr. Diess impressively demonstrated the speed at which and consistency with which he was able to carry out far-reaching transformation processes. Not only did he steer the company through extremely turbulent waters, but he also implemented a fundamentally new strategy.”

Blume will continue to serve at the helm of Porsche after assuming Diess's responsibilities, with VW Group CFO Arno Arlitz moving into the role of company COO to support him with "day-to-day operations".

This story is being updated.