Bentley profits dip as investment ramps up for electric future

Bosses insist the British luxury car brand is on track to go electric-only by 2035 – but flexibility is key

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
19 March 2025

Bentley’s profits dipped 37% last year to £314 million (€373m), but new CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser described the results as “positive” as the firm ramped up investment in new products and its factory to prepare for a significant increase in its electrified line-up.

The British manufacturer is gearing up to launch its first full EV, described as a ‘luxury urban SUV’, in 2027, and will launch at least one new hybrid or EV every year for the next decade, with the goal of becoming electric-only by 2035.

