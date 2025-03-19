Bentley profits dip as investment ramps up for electric future

Bentley’s profits dipped 37% last year to £314 million (€373m), but new CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser described the results as “positive” as the firm ramped up investment in new products and its factory to prepare for a significant increase in its electrified line-up.

The British manufacturer is gearing up to launch its first full EV, described as a ‘luxury urban SUV’, in 2027, and will launch at least one new hybrid or EV every year for the next decade, with the goal of becoming electric-only by 2035.