New Bentley boss plots 'more extreme' range of cars

New Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser is already visualising a strain of “surprising” future models as he begins his tenure of taking the British firm into the electric age.

The 54-year-old German joined Porsche as an engineering intern 29 years ago and rose to be its head of complete vehicle development before moving to Bentley this July.

He defines his prevailing challenges as being to “get electrification right” and to continue growing Bentley along lines begun by his predecessor, Adrian Hallmark, on its path towards self-sustainability.

However, as part of this progress, Walliser sees opportunities for making “something more extreme” that emphasises existing Bentley characteristics while also injecting more excitement into the line-up.

“You wouldn’t do it immediately,” Walliser told Autocar, wary of accusations that he’s forcing Porsche values onto this ultra-British old luxury marque. “In any case, it would be completely wrong to make a Bentley that’s anything like a Porsche.

“The task is to understand the brand, the cars and the customers. But in my opinion, you wouldn’t have to give anything up to make some Bentley models more sporty. Their blend of qualities is strong and unique, and we must keep that.”

Still, it seems Bentley product development moves are already being contemplated at the top. When Walliser’s hiring was announced by Audi CEO Gernot Döllner (Bentley is part of Audi’s Progressive Group, along with Lamborghini and motorcycle maker Ducati), he cited his “entrepreneurial experience” as being useful for the move to Crewe.

Summarising his own management style, Walliser reckons he’s a hands-on type, interested in details but capable of making quick decisions when needed. But he also likes consensus and sees Oliver Blume, CEO of both Porsche and the Volkswagen Group overall, as a particular expert at involving good people in key decisions.