New Bentley boss plots 'more extreme' range of cars

Frank-Steffen Walliser tells us his vision for the firm – and if Porsche has influenced it

4 November 2024

New Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser is already visualising a strain of “surprising” future models as he begins his tenure of taking the British firm into the electric age.

The 54-year-old German joined Porsche as an engineering intern 29 years ago and rose to be its head of complete vehicle development before moving to Bentley this July.

He defines his prevailing challenges as being to “get electrification right” and to continue growing Bentley along lines begun by his predecessor, Adrian Hallmark, on its path towards self-sustainability.

However, as part of this progress, Walliser sees opportunities for making “something more extreme” that emphasises existing Bentley characteristics while also injecting more excitement into the line-up.

“You wouldn’t do it immediately,” Walliser told Autocar, wary of accusations that he’s forcing Porsche values onto this ultra-British old luxury marque. “In any case, it would be completely wrong to make a Bentley that’s anything like a Porsche.

“The task is to understand the brand, the cars and the customers. But in my opinion, you wouldn’t have to give anything up to make some Bentley models more sporty. Their blend of qualities is strong and unique, and we must keep that.”

Still, it seems Bentley product development moves are already being contemplated at the top. When Walliser’s hiring was announced by Audi CEO Gernot Döllner (Bentley is part of Audi’s Progressive Group, along with Lamborghini and motorcycle maker Ducati), he cited his “entrepreneurial experience” as being useful for the move to Crewe.

Summarising his own management style, Walliser reckons he’s a hands-on type, interested in details but capable of making quick decisions when needed. But he also likes consensus and sees Oliver Blume, CEO of both Porsche and the Volkswagen Group overall, as a particular expert at involving good people in key decisions.

Frank-Steffen Walliser with Steve Cropley

Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front

Bentley Continental GT

Super-GT packs Bentley-grade lavishness in a sportier than ever, all-new package

Prominent in Walliser’s in-tray is the hot topic of electrification. Bentley’s first electric car was recently postponed to 2026, due to a slowdown in EV demand.

That car, which won’t replace anything in the current line-up, is tipped to be a Porsche Taycan-sized, crossover-esque saloon, and Walliser half-confirmed as much by agreeing that aerodynamics will be a design priority for the car.

Bentley will start testing prototypes within a few weeks, said Walliser, but if his arrival has any effect on the production car (“we have specialists for this”), it will be reflected strictly in their refinement and how they drive.

Having masterminded Porsche’s influential 918 Spyder supercar of 2014 and been its head of motorsport for five years, Walliser is well prepared for the inevitable Bentley-in-motorsport question. He readily agrees that racing fits perfectly with Bentley’s heritage and that Le Mans is the natural link. “When you have models called Mulsanne and Arnage, it shouldn’t even be a question,” he said.

However, he added: “If you ask me whether it would be appropriate to go now, I’d say no. Our priorities are electrification and growing the company, because you need money for racing.

“Being a CEO is very different from being a head of motorsport: you have to worry about the health of the whole company, not just starting a new adventure.”

When Walliser arrived at Bentley, he was surprised by the excellence of the cars (“some are rather underrated”) and by the extent of the VW Group’s recent investment in new facilities at Crewe (“it’s a huge positive”).

There’s “lots of respect” for Bentley inside Porsche, said Walliser, especially as the British firm produces such high quality despite being relatively small. “People over there see Bentley’s interior quality and wonder how we deliver it,” he said. “Bentley is also the VW Group company they say they most enjoy working with, because of the passion.”

He continued: “One of my biggest surprises when I came was seeing how much hand-manufacturing we do. All that wood and leather work was amazing to see. But I soon saw how much we benefi t. You can’t just buy skills like these; they have to be nurtured. Craftsmanship is the soul of Bentley, and I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

What does the future of EVs look like?

Porsche 918 Spyder side tracking

Frank-Steffen Walliser is very familiar with EVs, having had Porsche Taycans as company cars for more than a year.

He recalls how the weight of the pioneering 918 Spyder supercar, a plug-in hybrid with a 12-mile EV range, attracted critics until they drove it: “I kept telling them that weight is coming but there are ways of dealing with it. Besides, it’s not just batteries that drive weight; safety [tech] does too, and more of that is coming.”

Walliser reckons we’re coming to the end of the first great development phase for EVs, but he doesn’t see any quick breakthrough that’s likely to boost energy density.

He believes a second phase will begin around 2027, as the first electric Bentley hits the market. “In the second phase, you’ll get bigger batteries, longer ranges and greater usability,” he said. “Some will say their batteries are too big, but their long ranges will help customers make the switch and get over their range anxiety.”

The third phase could start around 2035, predicts Walliser, when chemistry has progressed, charging infrastructure has spread and improved and most drivers will have tried EVs. “At that stage, weights should start going down again, and it will be a day that’s very welcome.”

