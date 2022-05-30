BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Business unveils Power List 100; Carlos Tavares at the top

We name the 100 most influential people in the automotive industry
30 May 2022

Carlos Tavares has been named the most powerful person in the automotive industry by Autocar Business.

The Stellantis CEO, a man in charge of 14 of the world’s biggest car brands, topped the inaugural Power List 100, which names the 100 most influential people in the automotive industry. Tavares finished ahead of other industry giants including Tesla boss Elon Musk and Akio Toyoda, the president of Toyota.

Download the Autocar Business Power List 100 here (PDF)

The Power List 100, sponsored by Octane Recruitment, details the achievements of all the major movers and shakers in the automotive industry based on the following categories: global reach and influence, spending power, share of voice, technological influence, future growth potential and market capitalisation. Numbers one to 10 are ranked, with the remaining 90 names on the list grouped into categories, including executives from the more traditional car makers to the rising powerhouses from China, the latest tech and mobility companies, and also heavyweight political figures. Headline-grabbing OEMs from the likes Stellantis, Toyota and the Volkswagen Group feature, as do the suppliers who keep the parts flowing.

The Top 100 were chosen by the editors of Autocar Business, the new B2B product from the publisher of Autocar, designed to bring industry readers even closer to the inner workings and key players of the global automotive industry.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Live

It has been two years of unprecedented change in the car industry and the Power List 100 reflects that. No fewer than 10 of the biggest Chinese brands are listed, like SAIC Motor, BYD and Great Wall, along with several semiconductor suppliers and a multitude of supplier conglomerates, reflecting the upheaval that has afflicted the industry since the beginning of the pandemic.

As you would expect, technological changes and electrification are also reflected in the Power List 100. EV networks are represented, along with software providers like Google and Apple, showing that in this ever more globalised world, no industry can flourish if it operates entirely on its own.

Mark Tisshaw, editor of Autocar, said: “The Autocar Power List 100 is the reason why countless industry executives and business leaders read Autocar Business on a daily basis, as it is the home of all the latest news and analysis in the car industry. No one is more connected to the business side of the automotive world, as we have been ever since The Autocar launched in 1895.

“We will continue to publish quarterly reports such as the Power List 100 on Autocar Business, delving into the minutiae of this fascinating industry and bringing our readers the most up-to-date, insightful analysis available. Autocar Business will also remain the best place to get all the latest industry-focused news and opinion, while Autocar itself will stay as the home of up-to-date news and reviews.”

Download the Autocar Business Power List 100 here (PDF)

