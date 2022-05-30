Autocar Business unveils Power List 100; Carlos Tavares at the top

Carlos Tavares has been named the most powerful person in the automotive industry by Autocar Business.

The Stellantis CEO, a man in charge of 14 of the world’s biggest car brands, topped the inaugural Power List 100, which names the 100 most influential people in the automotive industry. Tavares finished ahead of other industry giants including Tesla boss Elon Musk and Akio Toyoda, the president of Toyota.

Download the Autocar Business Power List 100 here (PDF)

The Power List 100, sponsored by Octane Recruitment, details the achievements of all the major movers and shakers in the automotive industry based on the following categories: global reach and influence, spending power, share of voice, technological influence, future growth potential and market capitalisation. Numbers one to 10 are ranked, with the remaining 90 names on the list grouped into categories, including executives from the more traditional car makers to the rising powerhouses from China, the latest tech and mobility companies, and also heavyweight political figures. Headline-grabbing OEMs from the likes Stellantis, Toyota and the Volkswagen Group feature, as do the suppliers who keep the parts flowing.

The Top 100 were chosen by the editors of Autocar Business, the new B2B product from the publisher of Autocar, designed to bring industry readers even closer to the inner workings and key players of the global automotive industry.

It has been two years of unprecedented change in the car industry and the Power List 100 reflects that. No fewer than 10 of the biggest Chinese brands are listed, like SAIC Motor, BYD and Great Wall, along with several semiconductor suppliers and a multitude of supplier conglomerates, reflecting the upheaval that has afflicted the industry since the beginning of the pandemic.

As you would expect, technological changes and electrification are also reflected in the Power List 100. EV networks are represented, along with software providers like Google and Apple, showing that in this ever more globalised world, no industry can flourish if it operates entirely on its own.