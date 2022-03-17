Audi Group posts record profits despite global sales dip

The Audi Group was able to boost revenues by 6.2% year-on-year in 2021, despite a drop in global deliveries as a result of the semiconductor shortage.

The group – which comprises Audi, Lamborghini, Ducati and (as of January 2022) Bentley – posted revenues of €53.1 billion (£44.51bn), with a record operating profit of €5.5 billion (£4.61bn). That's despite global deliveries dipping by 5.0% in light of reduced production capacity.

The record margins are attributed to "the good residual value situation, cost discipline and momentum from raw material hedges and currency effects", as well as a 10.4% return on sales stemming from "strong pricing" strategies.

Importantly, it also highlights that strong sales from Lamborghini and Ducati were important contributors to the financial results. Lamborghini delivered a record 8405 cars last year – up 13.1% over 2020 – of which 5021 were the Lamborghini Urus SUV, while motorbike manufacturer Ducati had its best year on record, with 59,214 bikes sold.

Lamborghini's revenues soared by 19% to €1.95bn last year (£1.65bn) and an operating margin of 20.2% represents a more than 100% increase over 2018.

Bentley's record 2021 results have already been announced and are not included in Audi AG's 2021 report, as it was integrated at the beginning of 2022.

The Audi Group acknowledged that the semiconductor shortage had wide-reaching impacts on its global production and retail operations.

The four brands produced a total of 1,688,978 vehicles in 2021, down from 1,700,258 in 2020. Audi itself accounted for the vast majority of these deliveries, but itself reported a decline of 0.7%.

The first six months saw production across the group ramp up by 35.2% in the wake of a succession of pandemic-induced lockdowns, but as the chip shortage took hold in the second half of the year, volumes plummeted by 32.6%.

"The persistent semiconductor scarcity led to production downtime despite intensive control measures, so the continued high demand in the second half of the year wasn’t able to be fully met," explained the brand.

The Audi Q5 SUV remains the group's best-selling car globally, accounting for 293,069 units (a 5.3% uptick), followed closely by the smaller Audi Q3, Audi A6, Audi A4 and Audi A3. Its two slowest-selling cars were the Audi TT and Audi R8 sports cars, with 8714 and 1887 units sold respectively. 2022 is expected to be the final year of sales for each of these models in their current forms.

Audi also revealed that deliveries of pure-electric models climbed by 57.5% in 2021, with 81,894 sold globally to account for 4.9% of the company's overall sales.