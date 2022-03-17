BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi Group posts record profits despite global sales dip
UP NEXT
Official: Nissan GT-R axed in Europe after 13 years on sale

Audi Group posts record profits despite global sales dip

Semiconductor shortage throttled output but strong pricing and record Lamborghini sales helped mitigate the impact
Autocar
News
3 mins read
17 March 2022

The Audi Group was able to boost revenues by 6.2% year-on-year in 2021, despite a drop in global deliveries as a result of the semiconductor shortage.

The group – which comprises Audi, Lamborghini, Ducati and (as of January 2022) Bentley – posted revenues of €53.1 billion (£44.51bn), with a record operating profit of €5.5 billion (£4.61bn). That's despite global deliveries dipping by 5.0% in light of reduced production capacity.

The record margins are attributed to "the good residual value situation, cost discipline and momentum from raw material hedges and currency effects", as well as a 10.4% return on sales stemming from "strong pricing" strategies. 

Related articles

Importantly, it also highlights that strong sales from Lamborghini and Ducati were important contributors to the financial results. Lamborghini delivered a record 8405 cars last year – up 13.1% over 2020 – of which 5021 were the Lamborghini Urus SUV, while motorbike manufacturer Ducati had its best year on record, with 59,214 bikes sold.

Lamborghini's revenues soared by 19% to €1.95bn last year (£1.65bn) and an operating margin of 20.2% represents a more than 100% increase over 2018. 

Bentley's record 2021 results have already been announced and are not included in Audi AG's 2021 report, as it was integrated at the beginning of 2022.

The Audi Group acknowledged that the semiconductor shortage had wide-reaching impacts on its global production and retail operations.

The four brands produced a total of 1,688,978 vehicles in 2021, down from 1,700,258 in 2020. Audi itself accounted for the vast majority of these deliveries, but itself reported a decline of 0.7%. 

The first six months saw production across the group ramp up by 35.2% in the wake of a succession of pandemic-induced lockdowns, but as the chip shortage took hold in the second half of the year, volumes plummeted by 32.6%. 

"The persistent semiconductor scarcity led to production downtime despite intensive control measures, so the continued high demand in the second half of the year wasn’t able to be fully met," explained the brand.

The Audi Q5 SUV remains the group's best-selling car globally, accounting for 293,069 units (a 5.3% uptick), followed closely by the smaller Audi Q3, Audi A6, Audi A4 and Audi A3. Its two slowest-selling cars were the Audi TT and Audi R8 sports cars, with 8714 and 1887 units sold respectively. 2022 is expected to be the final year of sales for each of these models in their current forms.

Audi also revealed that deliveries of pure-electric models climbed by 57.5% in 2021, with 81,894 sold globally to account for 4.9% of the company's overall sales. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version review

Nio ET7 Premier Version review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Looking ahead to 2022, the group expresses confidence in strong results on the basis that it has "well-filled" order books and "continued high demand". It also cites a predicted improvement in the supply chain shortages, which should help boost deliveries by 100,000-200,000 units and revenues to €62-65bn – a substantial increase. 

But it notes that "the concrete effects of the war in Ukraine cannot yet conclusively be estimated with regard to the global economy, the industry's growth and the Audi Group's earnings, finances and assets".

The company forecasted its 2022 performance on 21 February, and so its predictions do not take into account the potential effects of the war.

The group is on course to rapidly expand its electrified product offering in the coming years. Audi itself will launch its final combustion-engined car in 2026, while Lamborghini has committed to hybridising its line-up in 2024 and launching its first pure-EV in the second half of the decade. 

The company's CEO Markus Duesmann said: "“This year, we’ll focus more strongly on the topics of sustainability, electrification and digitalisation, and we’ll start the next stage of our transformational course to 2030, which entails the phasing out of combustion technology, a comprehensive roadmap for electromobility and the establishment of new digital business models and services in collaboration with Cariad, the software unit owned by the VW Group.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 S 3dr
2015
£4,725
63,684miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,850
34,280miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£4,895
75,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£4,950
72,981miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£4,990
48,579miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2017
£4,990
77,042miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2016
£4,990
57,069miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2015
£4,995
57,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,995
73,773miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version review

Nio ET7 Premier Version review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives