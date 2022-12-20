BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin: Stroll ups stake to block possible Geely takeover
UP NEXT
GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites

Aston Martin: Stroll ups stake to block possible Geely takeover

British firm's chairman, and his Yew Tree investment group, take shares total to 28.29% after pumping in over £50m
Jim Holder
News
3 mins read
20 December 2022

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll and his Yew Tree investment group have taken their shareholding in the firm to 28.29% - up from around 19% earlier this year - following a series of investments totalling around £50m in recent months, in an apparent bid to block Chinese car maker Geely from making an aggressive takeover bid.

The latest round of purchases from the Yew Tree consortium – which is led by Stroll but includes JCB’s Lord Anthony Bamford, Hong Kong billionaire Silas Chou, telecomms billionaire John McCaw, and biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli – comes at a time that the share price in the financially beleaguered British sports car maker has recovered from a low of 90p in November to around £1.70 today. That values Aston Martin at £1.2bn, down from £4bn when it listed in 2018.

If Yew Tree’s stake were to reach 29.99% it is required to make a mandatory offer to buy the remaining shares under the takeover code of practice. However, insiders strenuously deny that there are any plans to take the company private again.

Speaking last month after Yew Tree begun to acquire substantial amounts of shares, Stroll said: “As a group of investors we share a firm belief that Aston Martin is undervalued and that, despite the recent supply chain challenges, it is well set to continue its growth trajectory in the ultra-luxury high performance automotive business.  

“Our collective confidence in the medium and long term success of the business is driven by the strength of the order book, the exciting portfolio of new products that are set to come to the market and Aston Martin’s incredible global brand awareness.”

Consequently the suggestion from industry commentators - which Yew tree and Aston declined to respond to - is that the co-owners were seeking to block Geely, which owns 7.6% of the firm, from acquiring additional shares as the basis for a hostile takeover while the price was so low.

Geely took its shareholding in Aston for around £66m earlier this year, when the British sports car maker issued additional stock to raise around £654m, chiefly to pay down its debt and lower the burden of interest payments it was having to pay. Other significant shareholders include the Saudi Public Investment Fund (18.7%) and Mercedes-Benz (9.7%).

Advertisement

Latest business news

lawrence stroll
Lawrence Stroll has been executive chairman of Aston Martin since 2022

Aston Martin: Stroll ups stake to block possible Geely takeover

Aston Martin: Stroll ups stake to block possible Geely takeover
Cadillac Lyriq production line China 2022
Cadillac Lyriq production by the end of 2022 is expected to be 85% lower than the original target of 10,000 units
GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites
GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites
Robert Forrester CEO Vertu Motors
"The integration process will commence immediately," said Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester
Vertu swells UK dealer network with £182m Helston Garages deal
Vertu swells UK dealer network with £182m Helston Garages deal
Herbert Diess portrait
Diess was a member of Infineon's supervisory board between 2015 and 2020
Ex-Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess to lead chip maker Infineon
Ex-Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess to lead chip maker Infineon
jaguar ev covered car
New managing director Koehn faces a monumental task, but it's someone's task to own at last

Editor's letter: Jaguar finally has the voice it needs

Editor&#039;s letter: Jaguar finally has the voice it needs

View all business news

Back to top

Subsequently, Geely’s billionaire leader Li Shufu - whose interests already include British sports car maker Lotus - was reported by Bloomberg to be looking at raising his stake in the firm to at least 10% in a bid to try and foster closer relations with Aston Martin.

Related articles

However, at the time of Geely’s initial share purchase on the open market, Stroll revealed that he and his fellow leaders at Aston Martin had turned down an offer of £1.3bn in capital from the firm in conjunction with private equity house Invest Industrial – formerly a significant Aston shareholder – describing it as a “disguised” bid to take over the company “on the cheap”.

“They were really just trying to make an offer, in the banks’ and our opinion, to buy the company on the cheap, coming through the back door rather than going through the front door and paying a premium,” said Stroll at the time. “We believe it was a disguised approach.”

Additional reporting by Dieter Rencken 

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives