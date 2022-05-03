Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers to leave British firm - official

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers will stand down from his leadership and board roles with the firm with immediate effect, the Gaydon-based company has confirmed.

However, he will remain in an unspecified role with the company until the end of July, helping to ease the handover to his successors, ex-Ferrari duo Amedeo Felisa, who takes the role of CEO and executive director immediately, and Roberto Fedeli, who will act as chief technical officer when he joins in June.

Moers leaves having been in the role for just under two years, after replacing Andy Palmer in May 2020, following a change in the company’s ownership structure led by billionaire chairman Lawrence Stroll.

Although the statement terminating Moers’s time at the helm of the iconic British sports car and SUV maker paints his departure as being by “mutual agreement”, his position has been the subject of speculation for some time, with rumours of a potential split fuelled by ongoing mediocre financial results and numerous departures of high-profile, well-respected and often long-term employees at the company.

Potentially alluding to this the Aston Martin statement today refers to the leadership changes being made to “drive further and faster innovation and instil greater cohesion and effectiveness across the company.”

Autocar first reported Moers’s role at the firm to be under threat in January, with Bloomberg then revealing that the firm had been in discussion with potential replacements, including Ford’s Steven Armstrong. At the time Stroll vociferously and repeatedly denied the reports, responding to Autocar’s story by saying: "I have no idea where that comes from. Tobias is doing a great job. He's staying here. He's the perfect partner for me."