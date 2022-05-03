Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers to leave British firm - official

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers will stand down from his leadership and board roles with the firm with immediate effect, the Gaydon-based company has confirmed.
However, he will remain in an unspecified role with the company until the end of July, helping to ease the handover to his successors, ex-Ferrari duo Amedeo Felisa, who takes the role of CEO and executive director immediately, and Roberto Fedeli, who will act as chief technical officer when he joins in June.
Moers leaves having been in the role for just under two years, after replacing Andy Palmer in May 2020, following a change in the company’s ownership structure led by billionaire chairman Lawrence Stroll.
Although the statement terminating Moers’s time at the helm of the iconic British sports car and SUV maker paints his departure as being by “mutual agreement”, his position has been the subject of speculation for some time, with rumours of a potential split fuelled by ongoing mediocre financial results and numerous departures of high-profile, well-respected and often long-term employees at the company.
Potentially alluding to this the Aston Martin statement today refers to the leadership changes being made to “drive further and faster innovation and instil greater cohesion and effectiveness across the company.”
Autocar first reported Moers’s role at the firm to be under threat in January, with Bloomberg then revealing that the firm had been in discussion with potential replacements, including Ford’s Steven Armstrong. At the time Stroll vociferously and repeatedly denied the reports, responding to Autocar’s story by saying: "I have no idea where that comes from. Tobias is doing a great job. He's staying here. He's the perfect partner for me."
Join the debate
Add your comment
To save Aston Martin they need to sack Marek Reichman.
But having Mercedes Man Tobias Moers who simply wanted Aston to become a sub-brand wasn't working either. All he did was put in more powerful Mercedes crate engines hoping for a boost in sales, which will happen but not in a sustained way.
Aston needs to become beautiful again. Cars you want to buy with your heart because they look fantastic. Reichman hasn't delievered a single one of those, and waiting for his next disappointment isn't going to help Aston.
To save Aston, sack Reichman. Then fix all his disasters.
You're like a dog with a bone with this.
But you are right that the current models just don't look desirable enough. Somehow, in traffic or parked on a street, where it should look exotic and other-worldly, a DB11 looks bloated and overdone.
A used DB9 holds far more appeal, likewise the previous Vantage is so much nicer than the current one.
I know, but it's because I care what happens to Aston Martin. Nobody else seemed willing to say it, so I did. Just that the same problem still exists and Aston are wondering aimlessly still wondering why they're not getting more sales.
+1
New interiors too. Why does nobody make really truly exceptional luxury interiors? Think 90s TVR / 00s Spyker imagination with Bentley craftsmanship, customisable however you want (within type approval). Think more couture, less manufacturing.