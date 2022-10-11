BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Storedot hails ‘extreme fast-charging’ silicon batteries
UP NEXT
2023 Jaguar F-Type 75 marks sports car's final year

Storedot hails ‘extreme fast-charging’ silicon batteries

OEMs impressed by battery tech that allows for 100 miles in five minutes, but CEO says it still has long way to go
charlie_martin_headshot
News
3 mins read
11 October 2022

Israeli battery firm Storedot says its silicon-based cell, which allows for five-minute charging times, has received “very positive” feedback from prospective clients. 

Storedot, established in 2012, plans to license this technology – rather than manufacture and sell complete cells – to automotive partners including the Mercedes-Benz Group, Ola Electric, Polestar, Vinfast and Volvo. 

It claims its unique chemistry allows for a 100-mile charge in five minutes. It's targeting 100 miles in three minutes by 2028 and cutting that down to two minutes within a decade.

Related articles

Storedot CEO Doron Myersdorf told Autocar Business that the company began supplying test cells to manufacturers in September.

He said: “On the cell level, the feedback is very good. Everything that we said is repeatable.”

Storedot boasts of an energy density of 300Wh per kg – greater than the 260Wh/kg figure reported by CNBC for Panasonic’s type-2170 cell, used in the Tesla Model 3.

Storedot cells have now completed 1000 full ‘extreme-fast’ (350kW) charging cycles, not degrading within the first 600 but losing 20% capacity after “more than 1000”, according to an official statement.

Yaron Fein, Storedot's vice-president of R&D, said: “I'm delighted to announce that not only have we achieved our target but have also exceeded it – and we already have in our labs enhanced formulation that allows us to show further improved performance. 

“This is the first time ever that cell performance of this magnitude has been achieved.”

However, there are significant hurdles to overcome before the technology is ready for production in 2024.

The most challenging, Myersdorf told Autocar Business, is thermal management. “There's cooling in the vehicle, [but] it's mostly designed for the discharge," he explained.

“In a Tesla, when you go into Ludicrous Mode [for unrestricted performance], there's a lot of heat on the discharge. We're creating very similar heat while charging.”

Advertisement

Latest business news

Storedot test battery cell pouches
Storedot's silicon-anode cells are claimed to have a 300Wh/kg energy density

Storedot hails ‘extreme fast-charging’ silicon batteries

Storedot hails ‘extreme fast-charging’ silicon batteries
Nissan badge 2022
The sale of Nissan's Russian business is expected to incur a loss of £620 million
Nissan announces total exit from Russian market
Nissan announces total exit from Russian market
BMW dealership forecourt 2021
"I worry about supply coming back!” said Vertu CEO Robert Forrester in May
UK car dealers make record profits per sale amid supply shortages
UK car dealers make record profits per sale amid supply shortages
Seat Tarraco Leon Hybrid 2021 plugged in
In 2021 Cupra accounted for 25% of all cars Seat registered

Inside the industry: Is the VW Group about to pull the plug on Seat?

Inside the industry: Is the VW Group about to pull the plug on Seat?
Luca de Meo Renault CEO portrait
Renault CEO Luca de Meo (pictured) flew to Tokyo to attend discussions
Renault and Nissan in crunch talks over partnership
Renault and Nissan in crunch talks over partnership

View all business news

Back to top

Compounding the difficulty is that a car is parked while charging, so there's no air flowing through the radiator as there is with a car in motion.

Myersdorf continued: “It's not like it used to be with people looking for plug-and-play solutions. It's not the case any more because more people are realising that this is an [integral part] of the vehicle.”

Storedot’s success will also rely on whether the infrastructure can adapt to charging at a rate of 350kW or faster – creating demand for its battery technology.

“It’s a chicken-and-egg problem,” said Myersdorf. “Until we [developed] this solution, people didn't think that they would be able to push 350kW-plus.

"BP, for example, didn't see that coming. The reason they invested [in Storedot was] to be part of this ecosystem, because they understand that they need to repurpose their fueling stations to charging stations.”

Storedot’s claims are yet to be scientifically peer-reviewed, although the firm had been granted 68 US patents as of 1 June 2022, with a further 27 pending approval.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive

View all latest drives