Osprey CEO: EV charger reliability is “a 2020 problem”

British EV charger provider Osprey is renewing its focus on the user experience at its charging hubs, as it believes it has solved the issue of charger reliability.

CEO Ian Johnston told Autocar Business: “We shouldn’t be talking about reliability in 2022. We should now be talking about which [charging] experience you prefer best, and that's where you will see the likes of Osprey and others competing head to head to try to deliver you the best experience – because reliability is a 2020 problem, not a 2023 problem.”

In the 2022 What Car? Electric Car Charging Survey, Osprey finished third overall, recording an 80.6% score for reliability.

That placed Osprey well ahead of rivals including Gridserve Electric Highway (23.7%), BP Pulse (36.9%) and Ionity (60.6%) but behind the Tesla Supercharger network (82.3%) and Instavolt (92.6%).

All of these companies have progress to make if they're to satisfy an upcoming UK law requiring 99% reliability rates for charging providers.

Johnston believes that – beyond reliability – Osprey can separate itself from the likes of Gridserve and Tesla by providing the best user experience. This would comprise improvements to the services available on site, to the charging experience itself and by tailoring each location to its users’ demands.

“What we are trying to do is provide amenities that suit the dwell time on the site," said Johnston.

“If it's a destination charge and you're looking to spend an hour or so, that's where you will see us put those [rapid] charging hubs – in places like supermarkets and retail parks.