Osprey CEO: EV charger reliability is "a 2020 problem"

Charging firm boss Ian Johnston says competition in the sector is now centred on providing the best user experience
5 October 2022

British EV charger provider Osprey is renewing its focus on the user experience at its charging hubs, as it believes it has solved the issue of charger reliability.

CEO Ian Johnston told Autocar Business: “We shouldn’t be talking about reliability in 2022. We should now be talking about which [charging] experience you prefer best, and that's where you will see the likes of Osprey and others competing head to head to try to deliver you the best experience – because reliability is a 2020 problem, not a 2023 problem.”

In the 2022 What Car? Electric Car Charging Survey, Osprey finished third overall, recording an 80.6% score for reliability.

That placed Osprey well ahead of rivals including Gridserve Electric Highway (23.7%), BP Pulse (36.9%) and Ionity (60.6%) but behind the Tesla Supercharger network (82.3%) and Instavolt (92.6%). 

All of these companies have progress to make if they're to satisfy an upcoming UK law requiring 99% reliability rates for charging providers.

Johnston believes that – beyond reliability – Osprey can separate itself from the likes of Gridserve and Tesla by providing the best user experience. This would comprise improvements to the services available on site, to the charging experience itself and by tailoring each location to its users’ demands.

“What we are trying to do is provide amenities that suit the dwell time on the site," said Johnston.

“If it's a destination charge and you're looking to spend an hour or so, that's where you will see us put those [rapid] charging hubs – in places like supermarkets and retail parks.

“In terms of people who are stopping on route as part of a nice journey, that's where we're working with our QSR [quick-service restaurant] partners to give people access to hot drinks and quick snack food as well.

“So we've got some partnerships [and] we're announcing in the next few months with some of the leading fast-food and coffee businesses as well.”

In 2018, charging provider Incharge partnered with McDonald’s in the Netherlands to offer rapid chargers to the latter’s customers. This was largely successful, with InCharge adding another 167 chargers over the next three years.

In the long term, Osprey plans to introduce plug-and-charge technology that allows people to plug their EV in, charge and drive away, with the transaction automatically handled by the car, the charging provider or a third party.

Mercedes-Benz is currently trialling this technology, albeit for fuelling ICE cars in Germany.

Johnston said: “From a business car perspective, it's going to be critical. Our charging hardware is plug-and-charge ready.

“What will be an interesting battle is to see who actually owns the wallet and the transaction. Is it your Volkswagens and your Fords, or is it your Apples and your Googles? Our job as a charging network is to make sure that you can [pay] to whoever you want to transact through, and we will just make sure that happens on the ground."

He continued: “Overall, one thing that the government could do in the UK that would make a real difference now is pulling the OEMs and the charging networks into a room together.

“There's certainly not enough dialogue thus far between the charging networks and the CPOs [charge point operators]. We've got stacks of data on which vehicles are more successful [or] less successful and which configurations work [or] don't work. But there's no real dialogue yet.

"If the OEMs and the charging networks can get together, [and] if the government can facilitate that, we can make sure that charging is much more reliable all the time for the UK drivers.”

