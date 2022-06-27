How UK firm aims to power your home from your car

Cars are sat idle around 90% of the time on average, so what if you could put the (very expensive) battery in electric cars to work during those down-times? Indra has been doing exactly, first with a trial proving that using EVs as mini power stations in times of energy shortfalls can be profitable for all, and now with a second trial about to start demonstrating how you could use your EV to balance your energy needs, for example drawing cheap energy at night to power your house during the day. It\u0027s a slightly different take on the vehicle-to-grid concept, something that has been trialled recently by Wallbox in a vehicle-to-grid experiment that aimed to reduce electricity bills. Indra’s founder and chief technology officer, Mike Schooling, is one of the UK’s leading experts on this, so we asked him how it all works. The idea that electric cars can be an energy source, either for powering a house using cheap night-time energy or generating cash from energy companies to feed back into the grid, is very appealing in a geeky way. Is it possible? “Definitely possible. You\u0027re looking at a very immature industry, so we\u0027re still way off. There are two different technologies: vehicle to grid, and vehicle to home. Both are identical hardware. It’s just whether you export the energy back to the grid or use it in the house. We\u0027ve had 420 Nissan Leafs running for about three years now and proven in vehicle to grid situations, it actually works. Energy companies will pay you between £600-800 a year to be able to extract energy at the time they want.” In what situations would energy companies pay you? “There are a few motivations for them. Essentially when they\u0027ve got gaps in their purchase plans. So, for example, when wind is blowing less than expected or when they under-purchase.” Is there a penalty on the battery for this? You\u0027re going to be using it more than you would be for just driving. “Evidence from our trials shows it’s actually slightly better for the battery than dumb charging. Three things happen from a v-to-g perspective. First, total number of kilowatt hours, so how much energy goes in and out. That\u0027s effectively like mileage. Second there’s temperature, and that’s not affected because it\u0027s such low power levels we\u0027re talking about relative to driving the car. And third, the times spent at extreme charge. So where you\u0027re near 100% full, but we don’t go past 90%.” What would be a good analogy for that. That it’s better to walk than sit around? “We talk about batteries as cups of lemonade. As you charge them they fizz up and when it\u0027s really close to full that’s when they’re most likely to spill. That\u0027s the analogy we use to train new engineers. When you\u0027re in the middle, it might slosh around a bit but there’s no chance of it spilling.” What’s the difference between vehicle to grid and vehicle to house? “It’s about you optimising the hardware: vehicle-to-home you\u0027re optimising for consumer’s energy tariff and for their own consumption. If they\u0027ve got solar on the roof, you can divert that to the car battery, and then use the car to run the house for the rest of the day. Or you can charge a lot cheaper using overnight electricity and then again use that to run the house. “The best we\u0027ve seen on trials is savings of between £2000-2500 a year, combined with solar panels. That’s someone with high energy use. For someone on their own, cooking and heating with gas, there’s very little to save.” Can you really power a house from an EV? “Typical EVs like Nissan Leaf or a Volkswagen ID3 have around a 60kWh battery giving roughly 200 miles of range. A standard British house with no EV to charge uses about 10kWh a day. So in theory there’s enough energy in that car battery to run a house for six days. “EV drivers obviously have significantly higher energy use. But you\u0027re still in a position where even through the depths of winter you could run a house for two days.” What technology do you need to power your house? You use Nissan Leafs with the CHAdeMO charging system, how do you adapt that from vehicle to grid to vehicle to home? “So the hardware is identical, we just do a software update. Basically, rather than looking at the demand from the grid, we\u0027re basically looking at the house needs instead. And what the customer needs and optimising those. It’s wired in like a normal charger.” How would it know to take from the car and not from the grid? “So we put a sensor around the meter where the cable comes into the property to read the consumption imported or exported from the property. With that we can sense demand from the property and discharge the car’s batteries to match that demand. So at certain times, they might not want to do that because it might be a cheap overnight rate. We sense if there are local renewables like solar.” Why can the CHAdeMO charging system [a Japanese standard being phased out] do this and CCS [combined charging system, the new standard] can’t? “CHAdeMO supports bi-directional charging and CCS can’t. CCS got forced onto European carmakers back in 2014 but wasn’t as mature as CHAdeMO. And there’s still a gap. CCS only released a standard for bi-directional about two months ago.” So when are we going to see the first bi-directional CCS cars? “I think you\u0027ll start to see some towards the end of this year. Volkswagens, some of the Korean brands, I think. But realistically, it\u0027s not going to be mainstream on vehicles.” Are you going to have to specify that you want bidirectional charging on your car? “I don\u0027t know. Following our trials, Nissan is very comfortable with the battery warranty implications and a lot of other manufacturers won\u0027t be. So I think there\u0027ll be a lot of nervousness. In all honesty, I don\u0027t know what the structure will be.” More EV carmakers are starting to offer vehicle to load, Genesis, Hyundai, some of the Chinese? What is the difference between vehicle to load and vehicle to grid? “Vehicle-to-load you can’t connect to the grid. What you can do is plug in say a kettle or coffee machine to the car. I see uses for it, maybe camping. But it\u0027s not very mass market.” Don’t Ford in the US reckon they can power a house with the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup using vehicle-to-load? Does that mean it’s bi-directional? “That\u0027s a very powerful vehicle-to-load system. We’re done a lot of work on this. In the US you’ve got wildfires, tornadoes etc and so people have back-up generators for when the power goes out. The F-150 is basically a replacement generator. It can run your house from the car. But it disconnects from the grid in the scenario. The energy security in the UK is so much greater than it is in the US so it\u0027s more about specialist-use cases here, for example hospitals.” So what is the next step for vehicle to grid or vehicle to home. What needs to happen from either from the energy regulators or the government or the OEMs? “If you want to make this work, what you need is a hardware and software provider, that\u0027s Indra. We then need the distribution network operator (DNO) in the local area to approve the installation. You need an energy company on board to devise a tariff that monetizes this. You need OFGEN involved from a regulatory standpoint. You need National Grid on board. The vehicle manufacturer has to be in there of course. So there\u0027s lots of people in the value chain.” How far are we from people using their EV as an energy resource? “The total UK market right now is probably about 800 units today. I think we\u0027re about two or three years away from it being, not mainstream, but certainly an option when you buy the car.” And I guess you’d need to pay more for one of your chargers. Why do they cost more? “So first of all they’re produced in lower volumes and so we don’t have economies of scale yet. The main difference is that a standard AC charger is not actually a charger at all, but an outlet. The actual charger is in the vehicle. With ours the conversion from AC grid to DC battery is there rather than on the car.” Would that save you money on your car because you wouldn\u0027t have to have an onboard charger? “Potentially in the future yes, but certainly not straightaway. I think people need that security now. In the future, you\u0027ll end up reducing the size of on-board AC chargers, or perhaps having them as an optional extra. People will then have a DC charger at home and use fast charge DC chargers at services for long distance journeys.” Some home charger, sorry, outlet providers, we spoke to are dead against this. Why? “I think a lot of our competitors are scared of this because it undermines their charging use-case. It also doesn\u0027t work in every scenario. To someone selling street chargers it doesn\u0027t make much sense. It’s more a domestic use case for someone with a driveway. It\u0027s not going to work for everyone.” I can imagine it being appealing to people who get quite geeky about this. What about regular EV users? “It\u0027s a techy thing to try to understand. We just had a half-hour chat about it, and we\u0027re just getting over the edge. We need to work out how we turn this into something people engage with. Is this an energy-as-a-service play or charging-as-a-service play, so you pay us and we\u0027ll manage and it shows savings on your energy bill?” Whose help could you use? You might even want some competitors to sort of help grow the market? “Yeah, we actually want competitors at the moment! We had a sigh of relief when our first competitor joined in this market [Wallbox]. The energy companies and the way we trade energy need to change. There are certain markets we cannot access on a small scale. There’s something called the balancing mechanism, which is where you go to for energy if you haven\u0027t got enough on the national level. They’re all massive coal-fired power stations. “So instead of having those what we’ll have are 10,000 car chargers ready to respond in the same way. And at the moment our market doesn\u0027t allow us to do that.”