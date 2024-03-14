BACK TO ALL NEWS
Car design legend Marcello Gandini dies at 85

UK promises ‘robust measures’ on Chinese EVs

Secretary of state for transport Mark Harper said plans revolve around creating a level playing field
Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
14 March 2024

The UK will apply “robust measures” to ensure a level playing field for local car makers in the face of increased competition from Chinese EV manufacturers, Mark Harper, secretary of state for transport, told the audience of the SMMT Connected event today.

The pressure has increased on the UK to respond to the EU’s toughened stance on subsidy-backed Chinese car makers. In March, the European Commission said it had evidence to show Chinese EVs were being supported directly by state subsidies following an investigation begun in October into Chinese car prices. 

The EU is widely expected to increase tariffs on Chinese

