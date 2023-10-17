UK-based Volta Trucks saved by venture fund

Hundreds of UK jobs at electric truck maker Volta Trucks Ltd, which went bust in October, have been saved after a deal with Luxor Capital Group to buy the firm was agreed.

The venutre fund was previously a shareholder and significant investor of the stricken firm's Swedish parent company Volta Trucks AB.

In October, the firm announced difficulties in raising enough funds to stay afloat “in an already challenging capital-raising environment for electric vehicle players” due to uncertainties around battery suppliers, it said. This, in turn, stalled production.

Today, administrators have confirmed the firm's UK arm – including all assets – has been sold to Luxor-owned (and recently set-up) Volta Commercial Vehicles Limited.