Uber partners BYD to offer drivers discount EVs

Ride-hailing provider incentivises employees to go electric as it nears 2025 deadline for EV-only fleet in London
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
31 July 2024

Uber has partnered BYD in a bid to rapidly grow its electric car fleet, offering drivers more attractive pricing and financing on the Chinese giant's EVs.

BYD plans to offer some 100,000 cars to Uber over multiple years and markets, starting this year in Europe and Latin America and following with the Middle East, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A joint statement issued by the two firms noted that drivers flag the purchase price of EVs, as well as the availability of finance deals, as the biggest barriers to making the switch.

They said they may also consider discounting charging, maintenance and insurance to further incentivise Uber employees.

