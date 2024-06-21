'Stone age' EV tech depresses used values

The car market is moving into a scenario where the remaining combustion-engined models are becoming much more valuable second-hand than their electric equivalents.

However, as EV values slide for the 21st consecutive month, a two-tier narrative is emerging in which newer, higher-tech electric cars are hanging on to their value better than earlier models.

“The differential between electric residuals and ICE residuals is quite significant,” said Andrew Miller, CEO of the vehicle provider Motability Operations.

The gap between ICE and EV is going to widen as legislation forces car makers to sell fewer combustion-engined models, Miller predicts.