Polestar UK boss hails rapid growth ahead of key model launches

Polestar beat its targets for UK sales in 2022 by a comfortable margin, selling more than 7000 cars, and boss Jonathan Goodman has said it “could have done more” if it weren’t for supply difficulties constraining volumes.

In the second full year of sales for the Tesla Model 3-challenging Polestar 2 saloon, the electric performance brand achieved an 80% annual sales uptick to reach 7345 units - beating a projection of 6000 and taking the total number of Polestars on UK roads to around 12,000.

Goodman told Autocar that he was excited “to see the EV market up by 40%” (EVs accounted for 16.6% of UK registrations last year) but said it was “equally great to to basically be doubling against the EV market, which I think is a great testimony to the brand”.

Polestar’s steep upward trajectory is one of a select few success stories to come from 2022 sales figures, which broadly revealed stagnation for established European manufacturers as they grappled with supply-chain difficulties, rising energy costs and a wider economic downturn. Dacia, MG and Kia were among the other brands to boost market share and overall volumes in the market last year.

The Sino-Swedish brand wasn't immune from these headwinds, however, with its order book mounting as demand from UK customers outpaced supply from its factory in Luqiao, China, where Covid lockdowns brought production to a halt for six weeks.

Goodman explained: “We've been able to increase the volumes, but I would still say we were a little volume-constrained last year; we could have done more.

“We will come into this year with a very healthy order take and very good perspectives to to grow substantially in 2023.

“That’s just the start. That’s with one car. We will be bringing in the Polestar 3 this year and then more cars to come behind. I think it augurs very well for a very good future for the brand.”