JLR eyes ZEV compliance as 33k join Range Rover EV wait list

JLR bosses are confident the upcoming Range Rover Electric will make the firm compliant with the UK's zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, with some 33,000 already on its waiting list and the figure predicted to keep growing until its launch.

As per the ZEV mandate, which came into effect in January, 22% of all major manufacturers’ UK new car sales must be ZEVs, rising to 28% next year, 33% in 2026 and 80% by 2030. Manufacturers will be fined £15,000 per car that misses the target.

Currently, just 1.24% of JLR’s global sales are electric, with the Jaguar I-Pace shifting 5386 examples in the 2023-2024 financial year. In total, JLR sold 431,733 cars during that period. UK sales figures are unavailable, but clearly I-Pace sales alone aren't enough for JLR to comply, and the SUV is due to go off sale later this year anyway.

Importantly, manufacturers can defer sales until a later point in the ZEV mandate cycle up to three years, meaning that a higher proportion of EV sales in 2026, for example, could compensate for falling short of the target in 2025.