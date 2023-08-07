High-end electric car sales lag as buyers favour 'ultimate' ICE models

JLR’s comparatively late entry into the top end of the EV segment - starting next year with the electric Range Rover and following with Jaguar in 2025 – looked like tardiness as rivals such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz moved much earlier with models such as the BMW iX, BMW i7 and Mercedes EQS.

However, in the unpredictable world of EVs, JLR looks like it has caught a break in its timing as its rivals struggle to generate buyer interest in electric models costing upwards of £100,000 and beyond.

Patchy demand is being felt globally but especially in China, where the internal combustion engine still rules at the top end.