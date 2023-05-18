Health check: Is China still on track to take over the car world?

Stepping out onto a street in China is always an assault on the senses: an ever-shifting cornucopia of unfamiliar sights, sounds and smells. Even in a city as relatively international as Shanghai, a 10-minute walk invariably leaves you feeling exhilarated, unclean and slightly unsettled.

So after a three-year break from visiting – a period in which China largely isolated itself from the wider world through its ‘zero Covid’ policy – you might expect our first experience of a Shanghai street to be particularly intense.