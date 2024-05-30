BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: GWM to close European base and move operations to China
UP NEXT
UK car manufacturing falls as factories retool for EVs

GWM to close European base and move operations to China

Decision down to tough market conditions, says Chinese brand, but restructuring won't affect UK sales
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
30 May 2024

Chinese car maker Great Wall Motor (GWM), known in the UK for its Ora EV brand, will close its European headquarters as part of a restructuring of its operations.

The closure of the site in Munich, which has been confirmed for 31 August, will result in 100 job losses. 

GWM's European operations will henceforth be controlled from its home country of China.

Related articles

Despite the change, GWM cars – within the Wey, Ora and Poer brands – will still be sold in Europe, a spokesperson for the Chinese firm told Automotive News Europe.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

BMW 5 Series
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
8
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
ford transit custon review 2024 01 front panning
Ford Transit Custom
8
Ford Transit Custom
01 Ford eTransit Custom L1H1 review 2024 lead track
Ford E-Transit Custom
9
Ford E-Transit Custom
citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3

View all car reviews