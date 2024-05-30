GWM to close European base and move operations to China

Chinese car maker Great Wall Motor (GWM), known in the UK for its Ora EV brand, will close its European headquarters as part of a restructuring of its operations.

The closure of the site in Munich, which has been confirmed for 31 August, will result in 100 job losses.

GWM's European operations will henceforth be controlled from its home country of China.

Despite the change, GWM cars – within the Wey, Ora and Poer brands – will still be sold in Europe, a spokesperson for the Chinese firm told Automotive News Europe.