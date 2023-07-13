BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Female drivers 'are being left behind in electric cars push'
UP NEXT
Electric Ford Fiesta on Volkswagen platform remains possible

Female drivers 'are being left behind in electric cars push'

Male-focussed adverts one issue raised as to how UK electrification has inadvertently excluded many women
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
13 July 2023

The automotive industry needs to do more to both appeal to and help educate female drivers when advertising new cars, or risk alienating them in an industry that needs to become more inclusive, leading members of the sector have said.

This is especially prudent with electric cars, with male-focussed adverts affecting their adoption by women in a time when private EV ownership needs to be accelerated.

“One thing we have to be wary of is the point of inclusivity,” Ian Plummer, Auto Trader’s commercial director said.

To access this content please subscribe
Autocar Business
£19.99 per month
£199 per year
Select
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Team
5 users
£799 per year (20% saving)
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Team subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives