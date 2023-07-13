Female drivers 'are being left behind in electric cars push'

The automotive industry needs to do more to both appeal to and help educate female drivers when advertising new cars, or risk alienating them in an industry that needs to become more inclusive, leading members of the sector have said.

This is especially prudent with electric cars, with male-focussed adverts affecting their adoption by women in a time when private EV ownership needs to be accelerated.

“One thing we have to be wary of is the point of inclusivity,” Ian Plummer, Auto Trader’s commercial director said.