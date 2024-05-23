Electrification firm Lunaz resumes operations after restructuring

Electrification specialist Lunaz has restarted operations following a company restructure, after the Silverstone-based business went into administration in March.

The Lunaz Group has effectively split into two distinct companies, both founded by boss David Lorenz. The Lunaz Applied Technologies (LAT) business, which modified commercial vehicles such as bin lorries, was in effect sold off to new sibling firm UEV (Upcycled Electric Vehicles) for the sum of £130,000. “The sale to UEV represented the highest offer received for the business and assets,” noted administrator FRP.

Lunaz Design, which electrifies classic cars including the original Range Rover, will now resume trading under that name.

Lorenz said the move will enable “long-term sustainable growth” and it “ensures we are ready to meet the immediate demand for vehicle electrification”.